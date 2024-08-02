Gucci's "Then and Now" Exhibition Tributes the Bamboo 1947 Bag

Gucci just announced the opening of its newest exhibition: "Bamboo 1947: Then and Now. Celebrating 60 Years of Gucci in Japan." Housed at the Gucci Ginza Gallery in Tokyo, the exhibition will showcase over 400 Bamboo 1947 bags, each reimagined by a group of traditional Japanese artisans and contemporary artists -- selected by Creative Director Sabato De Sarno.

Guccio Gucci and his Florentine artisans first created the aptly named icon in 1947, with its signature bamboo handles setting the design apart. The exhibition looks to showcase each subtle reinterpretation of the silhouette over the years, as it's been reimagined by Gucci's creative directors from the past and present.

Taking over two floors of Gucci's Ginza Gallery, the sixth floor will feature approximately 400 Bamboo 1947 bags, showcasing archive pieces and special collaborative projects. Offering an immersive experience of Gucci's craftsmanship through the years, the introductory section will showcase the rich history of the design and traditional crafts.

Meanwhile, the seventh floor houses a collection of 60 vintage Bamboo 1947 bags from the '80s and '90s. Reimagined by Japanese artists and artisans, this section sees each bag transformed into a unique work of art. The artists include Morihito Katsura, master goldsmith, and his apprentice Naoko Ai, who have recreated the bag with precious metals and traditional gold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GUCCI (@gucci)

Elsewhere, Ai Tokeishi applies her traditional Ryukyuan techniques with leather and reimagines the bag with gold leafing and layers of lacquer. Renowned ceramicist Hirotsune Nakazato recreates the bamboo handles with ceramic, utilizing hand-building, drying and firing techniques, while legendary photographer Daido Moriyama revives the bag's surfaces with cityscape and portrait imagery.

Finally, abstract painter Yui Yaegashi lends her distinctive style to the surface of the bags through freehand brushwork and delicate textures, while Nami Yokoyama translates her "Neon" series through traditional grisaille techniques.

Take a look at some of the Bamboo 1947 bags on display above. The exhibition will run from now until September 23.

For more art and design news, check out the new rug collection from SUNNEI and CC-Tapis.