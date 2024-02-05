A guide to keeping your gym kit bacteria free

Washing your gym clothes and equipment regularly may be a hassle, but it will benefit your overall wellbeing and prolong the life of your gym equipment. Matt Bishop, spokesperson for Viking Extrusions, has revealed the dirtiest items in your gym bag and how to clean them properly. Yoga mats: Cleaning your yoga mat regularly is recommended as you are likely to sweat when using it. "Yoga mats gather dirt and sweat during workouts, which can seep into their porous material, creating a haven for bacteria," Matt says.