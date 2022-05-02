Gwen Stefani, 52, looks 'ageless' in new photos: 'How the heck do you look 16?'

Gwen Stefani's latest photos garnered both praise and criticism for her appearance. (Image via Instagram/GwenStefani)

Gwen Stefani's youthful appearance has fans divided.

On Sunday, the 52-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of new selfies taken during a recent trip to New York City. Stefani, who recently launched her own makeup line GXVE by Gwen Stefani, traded in her signature red pout in favour of a softer, baby pink lip and electric blue eyeliner.

Fans quickly responded to the set of photos with praise over Stefani's "glowing" and "ageless" complexion.

"What fountain of youth do you use?" one Instagram follower asked, while another fan chimed in, "Gorgeous! Your skin is literally glowing. Ageless queen."

"How the heck do you look 16? So stunning," another wrote.

"It’s crazy how you look like a teenager! My goodness! Amazing," someone else added.

"You look absolutely stunning with this makeup look. A natural beauty," another commented.

Unfortunately, Stefani's photos also garnered some criticism from followers who felt as though the singer looked unrecognizable, and accused the singer of allegedly over-indulging in Botox and cosmetic fillers.

"You look absolutely beautiful. But you don't look like yourself anymore," someone wrote. "You've been my role model since the '90s, I really hate all this plastic surgery obsession. You were always so you, nothing like other women, you had your own unique style and you were so beautiful with your real nose and thin lips."

"You were so naturally beautiful you didn't need the fake lips," another followers wrote. "Why does everyone want to look like a Kardashian?"

"Stop the lip fillers," commented another.

"Too much filler. Where's Gwen?" someone asked.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were married on Jul. 3, 2021. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

"Botox? Fillers? Too much of both!" another Instagram user echoed. "Just be you, no need to be so fake."

Back in March 2021, Stefani credited her husband for her ageless appearance and admitted that she considers it a "compliment" that people are fascinated with how she's aged.

"Blake is the greatest guy," she told The Daily Telegraph's Stellar. "I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I've ever looked in my life in those photos.

"Love must look good on me," she continued. "I feel like that does show through – it really does."

Seems like fans agree.

