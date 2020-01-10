H&M’s Latest Conscious Sport Collection Will Make You Want To Dance

With 2020 underway, it’s time to start tackling your new year’s resolutions. For us, that means drinking more water, cutting down on screen time by 99%, and finally finding the motivation to go to the gym (rather than watch another episode of You). But while those first two goals are likely to take a few months to adjust to, thanks to a certain new sustainable sport collection, crossing the latter off our list might be easier (and more eco-conscious) than we originally expected.



Today, as part of H&M’s ongoing sustainability push, the brand launched an all-new collection of conscious sportswear designed specifically for dancers. The collection consists of a number of different dance-friendly options, including tights, leg warmers, and bodysuits — all made from fabrics that are both practical andsustainable.



The 28-piece collection includes pieces for every genre of dance, so whether you’re going to hip hop or ballet, you can sweat knowing that you’ll look and feel good while doing it. “We thought a lot about movement, particularly dancing, and we were also influenced by female empowerment,” says Maria Ostblom, Head of Womenswear Design at H&M. “When designing this collection, we envisioned a fashionable girl in a dance studio dancing like nobody's watching. We wanted to capture that sense of freedom and strength.”



Like all of the Stockholm-based brand’s conscious products, this collection is made almost entirely with sustainable materials. “Experimenting with new, interesting sustainable materials and technologies is mainly done through our Conscious Exclusive collections,” Ostblom explains. “The sports collection consists of materials that we first tried out in our Conscious Exclusive collections and then scaled up to use in other collections.” The sportswear collection, in particular, utilises recycled polyester and polyamide, as well as BCI-grade (Better Cotton Initiative) cotton. “We are gradually introducing more and more sustainable materials into our range as our ambition is to only use recycled or other sustainably sourced materials by 2030,” says Ostblom.



H&M’s Conscious sport collection is officially ready to shop online and in select H&M stores. See how models and fellow exercise-lovers Chloé Vero, Mia Kang, and Solange van Doorn are styling their favourites from the collection by clicking through the slideshow ahead.



Additional reporting by Channing Hargrove.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.





