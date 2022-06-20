Hailey Bieber swears by these $32 reusable eye masks for glowing skin

Hailey Bieber is a fan of Dieux's Forever Eye masks. Images via Dieux, Youtube/Vogue.

Hailey Bieber is spilling her beauty secrets, and skincare junkies will want to take note.

In a new video and accompanying interview with Vogue, the model broke down her everyday makeup and skincare routine, and shared her must-have products for creating her signature dewy look.

If you're familiar with the star's Instagram account, then it will come as no surprise that included in her list of products was the Forever Eye Mask from Dieux, a product that frequently pops up in Bieber's social media posts.

Dieux Forever Eye Mask. Image via Dieux.

The reusable eye masks are made from 100 per cent non-porous silicone, and come housed in a dedicated metal tin for storage. They work with your favourite skincare products to help seal in moisture and promote product absorption.

While they may not last "forever," they are a sustainable option compared to the many under eye masks that are designed to be used once and tossed in the garbage. They've also been known to sell out quickly online, so it's worth adding them to cart when you can snag them.

According to Dieux, the masks can be used daily for a year or more before needing to be replaced. Simply use an existing eye cream or serum, let the product get tacky, and then apply your mask on top. Wear the mask for 10-20 minutes, then peel to reveal plump under eyes.

In her Vogue video, Bieber uses the eye masks to seal in a dab of serum underneath her eyes, and allows them to sit while she discusses her love of skincare from a young age.

"I just love the routine of skincare, I always have," Bieber said. "I've always been really strict about skincare, even since I was young, but it's definitely progressed and evolved a lot more as I've gotten older as my skin has changed."

The video comes just in time to celebrate the launch of Bieber's own skincare label, Rhode Skin, which is currently available to shop exclusively in the U.S. after months of teasers and sneak peeks.

Bieber's husband Justin took to Instagram to praise the new skincare launch, where he penned a heartfelt tribute to his wife.

"I am so proud of you baby. No one knows the long hours of care and passion that you have put into building a skincare brand that is truly to serve the people," he wrote.

"Proud is an understatement my beautiful girl! So many people are going to have beautiful dewy skin because of your desire to give them access to the best! LOVE YOU SO MUCH."

