Hailey Bieber just revamped her glow-in-the-dark nails for Coachella 2024

null

Hailey Bieber. is a trailblazer in the world of beauty, and now the Rhode founder has once again captivated the spotlight with her innovative nail art, especially timed for Coachella 2024.

Following the resounding success of her 2023 glow-in-the-dark manicure, Bieber has reintroduced this edgy style with a fresh twist.

You may also like

In 2023, under the skilled craftsmanship of celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, also known as @nailsbyzola on social media, Bieber sported an eye-catching lime green manicure adorned with intricate gold squiggles. This design shone under the night lights of Coachella and was a perfect blend of audacity and sophistication, embodying Bieber's unique style.

Hailey Bieber revamped the glow-in-the-dark design (@haileybieber/Instagram)

Fast forward to 2024, and the dynamic duo has revisited this iconic look. This time, they've stripped back the design to its luminous roots, shedding the gold squiggles of yesteryear for a purer expression of neon vibrancy. By eliminating the gold embellishments they spotlighted the vivid glow of her green nails more prominently.

MORE: Hailey Bieber's micro shorts look is going to be every cool girl's summer uniform

RELATED: The 30 best Coachella festival outfits of all time

The exact colour was born from extensive experimentation, in 2023 Ganzorigt revealed “After trying 50 different colors, we came up with the perfect shade for Coachella... enjoy our scientific experiment."

This time they stripped back the design for Coachella (@haileybieber/Instagram)

The creation process of Bieber's glow-in-the-dark Coachella nails involves meticulous attention to detail. They start with a Stay Strong GelColor Base Coat to ensure a solid foundation.Then Zola mixes OPI GelColor in No Faux Yellow and OPI GelColor in Green Come True with the base coat. "Add little bit of glow in the dark powder to the color and mix it well," Zola explains on how to get that radiant finish.

Story continues

MORE: Hailey Bieber brings back the iridescent manicure

RELATED: Did Hailey Bieber just tease Rhode makeup?

Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to flaunt her revamped manicure, and we are loving the fresh version, which seems to capture the festival's spirit even more fittingly than before. The nails not only glow with a vivid intensity under the lights but also exude an experimental vibe which still feels chic.

This revamped manicure confirms Hailey Bieber’s status as our reigning nail-spo influencer, continually pushing the boundaries of nail art. From Glazed Donuts to Chocolate Manis… her ability to blend the latest trends with her personal aesthetic makes each of her manicures a much-anticipated event.