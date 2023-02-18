Hailey Bieber swears by this $29 lip and cheek tint for 'glowy' skin

Hailey Bieber swears by Milk Makeup's Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick. Images via Sephora, YouTube/@HaileyRhodeBieber.

Hailey Bieber is sharing her secrets for glowing skin.

In a new YouTube video, the model sat down to record her Valentine's Day makeup routine. In the nine-minute video, Bieber shared some of her go-to beauty tips and tricks, along with her favourite products for achieving her signature "dewy" glow.

While the video was sponsored by Milk Makeup, it's clear that Bieber is a huge fan of the brand's products. In fact, Bieber included their $29 CAD/$22 USD Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick (which she has raved about in the past) to create a natural-looking flush.

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick in Werk. Image via Sephora.

$29 CAD/$22 USD at Sephora

According to the brand, this two-in-one lip and cheek tint is formulated with "hydrating ingredients for buildable, blendable colour." It can be used on both lips and cheeks for a quick flush of colour, and seamlessly blends into the skin for an effortless application.

Bieber opted to combine two shades of the Lip + Cheek stick — a trick she revealed she does "quite often." She began by applying the shade Smirk, a "really pretty, rosy, nude-y pink," which was perfect for her "romantic" beauty look.

Bieber then layered on the shade Muse, which she said gives "a nice pop of colour on the cheeks" despite looking "intense" in its packaging.

While these exact shades are currently sold out, you can achieve a similar effect by mixing the shades Quickie and Werk.

Sephora shoppers have also been loving the multipurpose blush, as it's earned a 4.2-star average rating from reviewers.

Customers say it's "so creamy and blends out like a dream," while delivering "amazing" colour payoff.

"This has become a staple in my makeup routine! I loved the creamy and blendable formula which was so easy to build up for a sun kissed look," one person shared.

"This blush is glides onto the skin beautifully and the range of colours are beautiful. I got the colour Werk, which looks like a natural blush on my skin. It also looks good on the lips," added another.

"I use this everyday and I love it. Easy to apply, blends well and stays on great," shared a third.

While shoppers rave that this lip and cheek tint is the perfect size for travel or to keep in your purse, others find the size to be "too small" for the price. Luckily, since this blush is highly pigmented, you can still get plenty of use out of it as "a little goes a long way."

If you're ready to give the model-approved Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick a try for yourself, be sure to add it to your next Sephora order before it sells out.

