Hailey Bieber nails stroller-chic in dramatically fluffy coat during rare outing with baby son

The beauty founder was seen on the Upper East Side (GC Images)

On Friday evening, the Biebers took to the streets of New York for a family night out.

Pictured pushing a stroller in which her baby son was sweetly coddled, Hailey Bieber once again redefined off-duty elegance, spotted on the Upper East Side in an ensemble that effortlessly married high-octane elegance with streetwear edge.

The model and Rhode founder exuded dark luxury in an oversized, cropped fluffy jacket in a inky midnight hue, worn nonchalantly over a classic black top - proving that comfort and refinement can indeed coexist.

Hailey opted for all-black everything (GC Images)

Paired with sleek, low-slung trousers that skimmed the pavement and razor-thin black sunglasses that added an air of mystery, Hailey’s look was a masterclass in modern minimalism. A pair of 90s-inspired black point-toe boots added a touch of Matrix-inspired mystique to the streamlined aesthetic.

La pièce de résistance? A structured leather tote in a buttery bottle green leather, lending polish to her laid-back aesthetic. With her sleeker-than-sleek caramel tresses worn down-loose in a free-flowing style, the mother-of-one made a case for low-key glamour at its finest.

The beauty mogul enjoyed some downtime with her son (GC Images)

Hailey was pictured pushing her baby, whose face was covered by a blanket - well away from the ongoing wave of camera flashes.

Hailey welcomed her first baby on August 22, 2024. Her husband, Justin Bieber, took to social media to announce the good news and reveal the name of their newborn. The musician said they named their son Jack Blues Bieber.

This marks Hailey’s second stylish outing of the week. The style muse and mother-of-one stepped out in New York on Wednesday oozing off-duty cool. She wore a pair of classic beige straight-leg trousers, a grey cardigan to match her balaclava and an oversized trench coat.

For accessories, she wore a pair of classic penny loafers with white socks, and every It-girl's must-have whatever the time of day: a pair of black sunglasses.

Stroller or no stroller, Hailey is proving to be 2025’s most mesmerically-dressed mum.