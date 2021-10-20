Hailey Bieber's $120 sneakers are the only shoe you need this fall

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Hailey Bieber wearing $90 Nike Air Force 1 sneakers (Photos via Getty & Foot Locker)

Is it fair to say that Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are having their 15 minutes of fame when really, they've always been (and will continue to be) cool? For evidence of their lasting style, one need look no further than the queen of sneakers herself, Hailey Bieber.

Time and time again, the 24-year-old model makes a case as to why the classic white sneakers deserve a spot in everyone's wardrobe.

Hailey Bieber wearing Nike Air Force 1 sneakers in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Whether you're wearing them with jeans and a T-shirt or style them with menswear-inspired separates as seen in Bieber's latest street style snap, the $120 CAD (shop here in Canada)/$90 USD (shop here in the U.S.) sneakers are a year-round shoe staple.

Designed with a low profile and a retro silhouette, the sporty sneakers work with just about every item in your wardrobe.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 (Photo via Foot Locker)

$120 at Foot Locker Canada

$90 at Nike U.S.

Bieber has worn the Nike sneakers on several occasions, most recently while out and about in Los Angeles prior to attending ELLE's Women in Hollywood event.

Styled with an oversized grey suit, gold herringbone chain necklace, and the Y2K-inspired Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag, the influencer looked ready to hit the town.

Far from the only fan of the classic white sneaker, Foot Locker shoppers have given the shoe an average rating of 4.5 stars.

"They look great with everything," raves one reviewer.

They're "very durable and comfortable," says another shopper. "Great value for the money."

The medium-width shoes come in sizes six to 10, although reviewers recommend ordering half a size down.

"These shoes are so comfy and cute! They fit perfectly and make my outfits go from a four to a 10!"

To give your autumn wardrobe a Hailey Bieber-inspired update, scroll down to shop the coolest white sneakers available right now.

Veja Espalar Sneaker (Photo via Nordstrom)

$160 at Nordstrom Canada

$120 at Nordstrom U.S.

Comme des Garçons Play x Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart High Top Sneaker (Photo via Nordstrom)

$200 at Nordstrom Canada

$150 at Nordstrom U.S.

Veja Recife Logo Sneakers (Photo via Shopbop)

$186 at Shopbop Canada

$150 at Shopbop U.S.

Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker (Photo via Nordstrom)

$90 at Nordstrom Canada

$70 at Nordstrom U.S.

Reebok Club C Double Geo Sneakers (Photo via Shopbop)

$99 at Shopbop Canada

$80 at Shopbop U.S.

Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneaker (Photo via Nordstrom)

$135 at Nordstrom Canada

at Nordstrom U.S.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers (Photo via Shopbop)

$80 at Shopbop Canada

$65 at Shopbop U.S.

