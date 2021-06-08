Hailey Bieber just wore this $265 Reformation dress — and we predict it'll sell out soon

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

In our eyes, Hailey Bieber can do next to no wrong when it comes to summer style. As the unofficial poster girl of California cool, the 24-year-old model knows her way around a cute mini dress.

Our opinion was only furthered when the Superga ambassador stepped out in one of summer's cutest mini dresses: Reformation's Saskia dress.

Hailey Bieber wearing Reformation's 'Saskia' dress in the colour Tempo (Photo via keliamoniz/Instagram)

Spotted in a photo dump from her best friend Kelia Termini's Instagram, Bieber stunned in the green floral mini dress while holding Termini's infant son.

Featuring a fitted bodice and relaxed skirt, the style retails for $265 CAD/$198 USD.

Reformation Saskia Dress in Tempo (Photo via Reformation)

SHOP IT: Reformation, $265 CAD/$198 USD

The model paired the flirty mini dress with a beige and black face mask from the celebrity-loved brand MASKC and her signature gold hoops.

Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 Pack (Photo via MASKC)

SHOP IT: MASKC, $15 (originally $36)

Termini's Instagram was flooded with comments from celeb pals, including the best-selling author Lauren Scruggs Kennedy and "The Bachelor"'s Kit Keenan.

"A hydrated glowing thriving duo," the season 25 alum wrote.

If the Saskia dress is like anything else Bieber steps out in, we're predicting it won't be in stock for long. To grab your own "model on vacation" summer dress, scroll below the shop the Reformation style.

Saskia Dress in Lula (Photo via Reformation)

SHOP IT: Reformation, $265 CAD/$198 USD

Saskia Dress in Twilight (Photo via Reformation)

SHOP IT: Reformation, $265 CAD/$198 USD

Saskia Dress in Sour Cherry (Photo via Reformation)

SHOP IT: Reformation, $265 CAD/$198 USD

Saskia Dress in Countryside (Photo via Reformation)

SHOP IT: Reformation, $265 CAD/$198 USD

