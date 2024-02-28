Hailey Bieber's viral Rhode phone case is finally available to buy

Hailey Bieber Rhode phone case

Can't find your lipgloss at the bottom of your bag? Well, Hailey Bieber solved that problem with her Rhode lip gloss phone case and now, after weeks of hoping, wishing and waiting, it's officially available to buy!

Mrs Justin Bieber teased us all in early Feb with a candid snap of herself holding the Lip Case with a Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment slotted neatly into position and fans were quick to spot it.

Sleek, minimal and light grey, in-keeping Rhode's beauty aesthetic, the phone cases are popping up all over socials with lucky early-bird purchasers showing off their beauty gadget.

The most difficult decision to make is what shade of Peptide Lip Treatment you're going to slot in and keep to hand. From raspberry jelly, toast, espresso and ribbon these sheer milky glosses are a lip treatment and makeup in one.

When Hailey first teased the tech accessory earlier this month, fans were quick to show their appreciation for her innovative creation.

One comment read: "A phone case with a lip tint holder. she's really a trendsetter!!!! [exhaling emoji]." Another commenter chimed in with, "Girl this phone case??? Hello?????" One fan simply wrote: "The phone case... genius."

When they first went online, the phone cases were sold out in a staggering 25 minutes but, you can still pre-order them online and we suggest signing up ASAP to get your hands on one before the next sell out. Priced at £35 for UK buyers, pre-orders are scheduled to be shipped to customers in early April.

Sadly for Android users, Rhode's phone case is currently only available for iPhone models 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.