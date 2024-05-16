Hailey Ostrom Shares Her 'Perfect' Pep Talk for a Positive Attitude

“If I have a good attitude, good things are gonna come my way —like hopefully a good putt!” the golfer said in her motivational speech

Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Hailey Ostrom, July 2022

Hailey Ostrom does her best when she feels her best!

The professional golfer turned content creator teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics and PEOPLE to give a pep talk about how she’s always ready for whatever the day brings!

“Come play this par four with me,” she says, bringing the camera along as she tees up.

Related: Olympian Kendall Coyne Schofield Shares the Secret to Being 'the Best Version of Yourself'

After swinging, but not getting her intended shot, Ostrom returns to her golf cart. “I need a little bit of a pick me up,” she says while grabbing and applying her e.l.f. Cosmetics lip gloss.

“Perfect,” the pro athlete says once the product is applied.

Hailey Ostrom/Instagram Hailey Ostrom

“When I look good, I feel good, I play good. Thank you to e.l.f. and PEOPLE for being out here with me today on the course,” she says before sharing a few words of wisdom.

All set with her lip gloss of choice, Ostrom makes the “perfect” shot out on the green.

“One thing I have learned over the years is a good pep talk for myself is to remind myself that a positive attitude is the only thing that you can control," she says. "You can’t always control what other people are doing, or the weather, or whatever else that day, but you can control your attitude."

Related: Hilary Knight Gives Game-Changing Pep Talk About Staying Positive: ‘Search for Small Victories'

Placing her ball on a tee, Ostrom continues, “If I have a good attitude, good things are gonna come my way — like hopefully a good putt!”

With a gentle tap to her ball, she “barely” makes it in.

“I’ll take a putt today and get a little more pep in my step,” Ostrom concludes. “Thanks e.l.f. and PEOPLE!”

PEOPLE Pep Talks, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, offers a confidence boost via motivational chats with everyone from actors and comedians to athletes and beauty pros. So whether you’re going on an interview, taking on a daunting task, getting ready for a date or just not feeling your best, these talks will help you #GoPepYourelf.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.