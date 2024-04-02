'My hair is the healthiest it’s ever been': Everything you need to know about Rita Ora's new haircare line

null

This morning Rita Ora blessed our timeline once again with the surprise announcement of her latest passion project, a haircare brand called Typebea.

In an announcement video shared to her Instagram she explained to her 16.1M followers that she "wanted to create a range and a product that feels like we are finally prioritising our hair in our everyday life.”

The comment section is buzzing with anticipation from her loyal fans who have already clicked follow on the brand’s instagram page, @typebea.

The 33 year old has co-founded the brand with Australian hair expert Anna Lahey, who is the brains behind beauty ingestible brand Vida Glow.

The duo have been working on the project for the last three years which aims to encourage hair growth for every hair type through a range of high-performance products - and we can’t wait to get our hands on the range.

The singer, who has never shied away from experimenting with different hairstyles over her career, admitted that being in the industry had taken its toll on her hair. “I’ve had nearly every colour and style,” she explains, “My hair has been bleached, I’ve had extensions, I’ve cut it short. But now my hair is the healthiest it’s ever been."

In the video she elaborated, "From my experience with my hair and my career and everything that I've been through, I really wanted to help create a range and a product that feels like we're finally prioritising our hair in our everyday life."

Rita went bleach blonde for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival (Daniele Venturelli)

For the launch announcement she debuted one of her favourite styles, blonde flowing waves which contrasts with her short brown bob we've been lusting after recently.

Our guess is that the new products will be focused on restoring hair health after the damage that day to day styling can cause, and we need all the help we can get.

Rita shared the brand's 'moodboard' on her Instagram (@ritaora)

In Anna Lahey’s Insta roundup announcing the launch she shares a sneak peak of the canary yellow branding and a photo at the Sephora offices, giving us a hint as to where we might be able to shop it when it officially launches.

The news comes after the recent launch of her latest collection with Primark. And she’s not the only celeb to recently launch a haircare brand. She follows in the footsteps of Beyoncé who recently launched her haircare line Cécred to the delight of her fans.