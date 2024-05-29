Half of Gen Z feels like they’re living a double life

Almost half of Gen Z Americans feel like they’re living a “double life” — between their online and offline selves, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 American respondents, split evenly by generation, found that 46% of Gen Z respondents feel this duality, where their personality online vastly differs from how they present themselves in the real world. This research was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Lenovo for the latest iteration of its “Work for Humankind” project, called “Meet Your Digital Self.” But they’re not the only ones: this feeling was shared by 27% of respondents across generations, with 38% of millennials experiencing this, as well as 18% of Gen X and 8% of baby boomers. Respondents were also asked if they’re keeping their online persona a secret from any family members — one-fifth of respondents agreed. Across younger generations, 31% of Gen Z respondents admitted their online world is a secret from family, while 27% of millennials said the same.