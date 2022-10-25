Halloween 2022: Best last-minute chocolate and candy deals on Amazon Canada

HOLIDAY GIFTS:

12 editor-approved lululemon holiday gifts under $50, $100 and $200

From cozy mittens to trending bags.

Halloween is around the corner: Best chocolate and candy deals on Amazon Canada (Photo via Getty)
Halloween is less than a week away, which means you only have a few days left to prep your home (and candy bowl) for trick-or-treaters.

If you don't have time to swing by the store between now and Monday, there are tons of spooky deals on Amazon Canada available to shop, including this limited-time deal on Nestlé chocolate bars.

To save 29 per cent on a 120-pack of mini chocolate treats and shop more candy and chocolate deals available this Halloween, scroll below.

Save 29%: Nestlé Minis MINIS Assorted 120 Bars

NESTL&#xc9; MINIS Assorted 120 bars (Photo via Amazon)
$35 $50 at Amazon

The details

Tight on time before Halloween? No problem. Check one thing off your to-do list with this assorted pack of chocolate bars.

The jumbo pack includes an assortment of Kit Kat, Coffee Crisp, Aero and Smarties.

Each 1.23-kg box contains 120 treat-size chocolates, perfect for trick-or-treating, school parties, office gatherings, and more.

What people are saying

When it comes to kid and adult-approved Halloween treats, Amazon shoppers say you can't go wrong with this assorted pack of Nestlé chocolate bars.

"Fresh, delicious and [the] perfect snack size," writes one shopper.

"Happy kids, happy [mom]!" Says another.

For the price, "you can't go wrong," notes a third Amazon reviewer, who calls it a "great value" set for Halloween, parties, and just-because treats.

While the fan-favourite chocolate set has earned hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers, some say the brands are not evenly distributed, something to keep in mind if you're a die-hard fan of one kind.

Countdown to Halloween: Candy and chocolate deals on Amazon

To shop more candy and chocolate value packs available on Amazon Canada, scroll below.

Cadbury Fun Treats Chocolate

Cadbury Fun Treats Chocolate (Photo via Amazon)
This 90-pack of Cadbury treats has earned more than 4,800 reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.7 stars.

$34 $36 at Amazon

Mars Assorted Halloween Chocolate Candy Bars

Mars Assorted Halloween Chocolate Candy Bars (Photo via Amazon)
This 2.61-kg variety pack includes 215 Mars chocolate favourites, including M&M's peanut, M&M's milk chocolate candy, Mars, Snickers and Twix.

$35 at Amazon

Twizzlers and Jolly Rancher Assorted Gummy Candy

Twizzlers and Jolly Rancher Misfit Gummies Assorted Gummy Candy (Photo via Amazon)
A candy lover's dream come true: This bulk set comes with 160 individually-wrapped Twizzlers and Jolly Rancher treats.

$25 at Amazon

Hershey's Full Size Chocolate Bars

HERSHEY&#39;S Full Size Chocolate Bars (Photo via Amazon)
This fan-favourite variety box is filled with Oh Henry! bars, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups candy, Hershey's Cookies and Creme bars, and Skor candy bars.

$20 at Amazon

Reese's Halloween Candy Bulk

REESE&#39;S Halloween Candy Bulk (Photo via Amazon)
For a limited time, shoppers can save 31 per cent on this "Amazon's Choice" chocolate set — just in time for the spooky season.

$11 $16 at Amazon

Airheads Candy Bars

Airheads Candy Bars (Photo via Amazon)
This variety pack of Airheads has racked up more than 56,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.6 stars.

$18 at Amazon

Hershey's Assorted Halloween Chocolate Candy

HERSHEY&#39;S Assorted Halloween Chocolate Candy (Photo via Amazon)
This "Amazon's Choice" assorted chocolate set includes 105 pieces of Hershey snack-sized chocolates.

$21 at Amazon

Nestle KitKat Halloween Scary Friends

NESTL&#xc9; KITKAT Halloween Scary Friends (Photo via Amazon)
This festive pack of KitKat treats includes 40 individually-wrapped chocolates in Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, Bat, Witch and Mummy shapes.

$10 at Amazon

Jolly Rancher Hard Candy Lollipops

JOLLY RANCHER Hard Candy Lollipops (Photo via Amazon)
This 50-count pack of Jolly Rancher lollipops includes cherry, pink lemonade, watermelon and green apple flavours.

$11 at Amazon

Oh Henry! Full Size Chocolate Bars

OH HENRY! Full Size Chocolate Bars (Photo via Amazon)
This "Amazon's Choice" set includes 15 full-sized Oh Henry! Chocolate bars.

$20 at Amazon

