Halloween 2022: Best last-minute chocolate and candy deals on Amazon Canada
Halloween is less than a week away, which means you only have a few days left to prep your home (and candy bowl) for trick-or-treaters.
If you don't have time to swing by the store between now and Monday, there are tons of spooky deals on Amazon Canada available to shop, including this limited-time deal on Nestlé chocolate bars.
To save 29 per cent on a 120-pack of mini chocolate treats and shop more candy and chocolate deals available this Halloween, scroll below.
Save 29%: Nestlé Minis MINIS Assorted 120 Bars
The details
Tight on time before Halloween? No problem. Check one thing off your to-do list with this assorted pack of chocolate bars.
The jumbo pack includes an assortment of Kit Kat, Coffee Crisp, Aero and Smarties.
Each 1.23-kg box contains 120 treat-size chocolates, perfect for trick-or-treating, school parties, office gatherings, and more.
What people are saying
When it comes to kid and adult-approved Halloween treats, Amazon shoppers say you can't go wrong with this assorted pack of Nestlé chocolate bars.
"Fresh, delicious and [the] perfect snack size," writes one shopper.
"Happy kids, happy [mom]!" Says another.
For the price, "you can't go wrong," notes a third Amazon reviewer, who calls it a "great value" set for Halloween, parties, and just-because treats.
While the fan-favourite chocolate set has earned hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers, some say the brands are not evenly distributed, something to keep in mind if you're a die-hard fan of one kind.
Countdown to Halloween: Candy and chocolate deals on Amazon
To shop more candy and chocolate value packs available on Amazon Canada, scroll below.
Cadbury Fun Treats Chocolate
This 90-pack of Cadbury treats has earned more than 4,800 reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.7 stars.
Mars Assorted Halloween Chocolate Candy Bars
This 2.61-kg variety pack includes 215 Mars chocolate favourites, including M&M's peanut, M&M's milk chocolate candy, Mars, Snickers and Twix.
Twizzlers and Jolly Rancher Assorted Gummy Candy
A candy lover's dream come true: This bulk set comes with 160 individually-wrapped Twizzlers and Jolly Rancher treats.
Hershey's Full Size Chocolate Bars
This fan-favourite variety box is filled with Oh Henry! bars, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups candy, Hershey's Cookies and Creme bars, and Skor candy bars.
Reese's Halloween Candy Bulk
For a limited time, shoppers can save 31 per cent on this "Amazon's Choice" chocolate set — just in time for the spooky season.
Airheads Candy Bars
This variety pack of Airheads has racked up more than 56,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.6 stars.
Hershey's Assorted Halloween Chocolate Candy
This "Amazon's Choice" assorted chocolate set includes 105 pieces of Hershey snack-sized chocolates.
Nestle KitKat Halloween Scary Friends
This festive pack of KitKat treats includes 40 individually-wrapped chocolates in Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, Bat, Witch and Mummy shapes.
Jolly Rancher Hard Candy Lollipops
This 50-count pack of Jolly Rancher lollipops includes cherry, pink lemonade, watermelon and green apple flavours.
Oh Henry! Full Size Chocolate Bars
This "Amazon's Choice" set includes 15 full-sized Oh Henry! Chocolate bars.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
