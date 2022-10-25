Halloween 2022: Best last-minute chocolate and candy deals on Amazon Canada

Halloween is around the corner: Best chocolate and candy deals on Amazon Canada (Photo via Getty)

Halloween is less than a week away, which means you only have a few days left to prep your home (and candy bowl) for trick-or-treaters.

If you don't have time to swing by the store between now and Monday, there are tons of spooky deals on Amazon Canada available to shop, including this limited-time deal on Nestlé chocolate bars.

To save 29 per cent on a 120-pack of mini chocolate treats and shop more candy and chocolate deals available this Halloween, scroll below.

Save 29%: Nestlé Minis MINIS Assorted 120 Bars

NESTLÉ MINIS Assorted 120 bars (Photo via Amazon)

$35 $50 at Amazon

The details

Tight on time before Halloween? No problem. Check one thing off your to-do list with this assorted pack of chocolate bars.

The jumbo pack includes an assortment of Kit Kat, Coffee Crisp, Aero and Smarties.

Each 1.23-kg box contains 120 treat-size chocolates, perfect for trick-or-treating, school parties, office gatherings, and more.

What people are saying

When it comes to kid and adult-approved Halloween treats, Amazon shoppers say you can't go wrong with this assorted pack of Nestlé chocolate bars.

"Fresh, delicious and [the] perfect snack size," writes one shopper.

"Happy kids, happy [mom]!" Says another.

For the price, "you can't go wrong," notes a third Amazon reviewer, who calls it a "great value" set for Halloween, parties, and just-because treats.

While the fan-favourite chocolate set has earned hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers, some say the brands are not evenly distributed, something to keep in mind if you're a die-hard fan of one kind.

Countdown to Halloween: Candy and chocolate deals on Amazon

To shop more candy and chocolate value packs available on Amazon Canada, scroll below.

Cadbury Fun Treats Chocolate (Photo via Amazon)

This 90-pack of Cadbury treats has earned more than 4,800 reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.7 stars.

$34 $36 at Amazon

Mars Assorted Halloween Chocolate Candy Bars (Photo via Amazon)

This 2.61-kg variety pack includes 215 Mars chocolate favourites, including M&M's peanut, M&M's milk chocolate candy, Mars, Snickers and Twix.

$35 at Amazon

Twizzlers and Jolly Rancher Misfit Gummies Assorted Gummy Candy (Photo via Amazon)

A candy lover's dream come true: This bulk set comes with 160 individually-wrapped Twizzlers and Jolly Rancher treats.

$25 at Amazon

HERSHEY'S Full Size Chocolate Bars (Photo via Amazon)

This fan-favourite variety box is filled with Oh Henry! bars, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups candy, Hershey's Cookies and Creme bars, and Skor candy bars.

$20 at Amazon

REESE'S Halloween Candy Bulk (Photo via Amazon)

For a limited time, shoppers can save 31 per cent on this "Amazon's Choice" chocolate set — just in time for the spooky season.

$11 $16 at Amazon

Airheads Candy Bars (Photo via Amazon)

This variety pack of Airheads has racked up more than 56,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.6 stars.

$18 at Amazon

HERSHEY'S Assorted Halloween Chocolate Candy (Photo via Amazon)

This "Amazon's Choice" assorted chocolate set includes 105 pieces of Hershey snack-sized chocolates.

$21 at Amazon

NESTLÉ KITKAT Halloween Scary Friends (Photo via Amazon)

This festive pack of KitKat treats includes 40 individually-wrapped chocolates in Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, Bat, Witch and Mummy shapes.

$10 at Amazon

JOLLY RANCHER Hard Candy Lollipops (Photo via Amazon)

This 50-count pack of Jolly Rancher lollipops includes cherry, pink lemonade, watermelon and green apple flavours.

$11 at Amazon

OH HENRY! Full Size Chocolate Bars (Photo via Amazon)

This "Amazon's Choice" set includes 15 full-sized Oh Henry! Chocolate bars.

$20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.