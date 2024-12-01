Hamilton star shares shocking musical pay reality

We can't wait to see the stars of Hamilton performing on Strictly Come Dancing, but it also got us wondering how much money the stars earned for the hit musical.

Thankfully, Anthony Ramos, who played both John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the original production recently sat down with Your Rich BFF star Vivian Tu where he revealed all. Although Anthony quipped that the pay was "nice" he then added: "Well, no, no, actually it wasn't because we were Off-Broadway and I was making like $420 a week."

The In the Heights star emphasised the importance of being savvy with your money, explaining: "You get paid better on Broadway, but even on Broadway it can still be tough. If you're an ensemble member, you're a chorus member, you're probably making like $1,800 a week."

He continued: "But they're paying their agent, 10 per cent to the agent, 10 per cent to the manager, 20 per cent of the top and then in New York you're paying, 30 per cent, 40 per cent tax. If you're not smart with your money, you're beat! You know what I'm saying? You're beat!"

Anthony spoke of the surprising pay (Instagram)

The star's comments provided quite an insight for fans, one of whom wrote: "That breakdown is helpful. A lot of people hear the number and don't realize that's not what ends up in your pocket."

A second penned: "Thank you for this! I teach a business of acting class at DePaul and I find it essential young actors understand the economics of it so they can be empowered to make smarter financial decisions. Sending this to ALL my students."

Anthony starred in the original productions of Hamilton (Neilson Barnard)

Anthony played his dual role in Hamilton from 20 January 2015 until 20 November 2016. Since his breakout performance, the 33-year-old has had an accomplished film career, including hits like The Bad Guys, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Twisters.

He also starred in the film version of In the Heights, where he starred as Usnavi de la Vega, a role he also played in the Broadway production.