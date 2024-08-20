Five ways our hands can indicate serious health issues, according to a doctor

Have you noticed something unusual about your hands?

While some believe palm reading can help reveal insights about your future, did you know – on a more medical note – changes in your hands can actually signify potentially dangerous risks to health?

While this doesn't mean you need to be instantly alarmed, understanding the key signs can help you rule anything out or, if needed, get the right treatment to prevent any further complications.

"From cardiovascular disease to psoriasis, our hands can tell us a lot about our health – indicating potentially serious health conditions. It’s vital to understand the telltale signs of illness and how to spot changes in hands [whether in appearance or texture] to avoid a further reduction in wellbeing," says Dr Donald Grant, GP and senior clinical advisor at The Independent Pharmacy.

With this in mind, here we take a look at his top five warning signs to look out for.

1. Nails

Don't just dismiss any signs of pitted or yellow nails. (Getty Images)

"A range of health issues can all lead to alterations in nail appearance and texture. Firstly, pitted nails are when small dents or pits form on the surface of fingernails and can indicate psoriasis. In severe cases, it can cause the nails to crumble," says Dr Grant.

“Additionally, yellow nails can be an indicator of a range of health issues, including fungal infections or underlying health conditions such as lung disease. With so many potential causes, it’s vital to seek further advice from a GP to diagnose the issue and receive the correct treatment."

2. Skin

Does the colour of your hands look different to usual? (Getty Images)

It’s also important to keep an eye on skin.

"This is because the texture and appearance can alter quite rapidly when ill," adds Dr Grant. "Palmar Erythema is a skin condition causing the palms of hands to turn red, it can also bring a burning sensation and affects people for a range of reasons, including pregnancy – however, it can also be a sign of worrying health conditions such as lymphoma or liver disease.

“Additionally, vitamin deficiencies, such as not attaining enough calcium or vitamin D can lead to dry patches of skin appearing on the hands, highlighting the need for a well-balanced diet. Dry skin may also be a sign of eczema or an allergic reaction."

Generally speaking, the doctor advises using products that are effective at repairing the skin's natural barrier and providing hydration.

3. Stiff joints

While arthritis is difficult to treat, there are things that can help. (Getty Images)

"When the joints in hands start to become stiff, it’s usually a sign of arthritis. Osteoarthritis is a common condition that can lead to swelling, pain and stiffness while reducing movement, it tends to affect the base of the thumb and middle joints of the fingers but can cause pain all throughout the hand," explains Dr Grant.

"While it can be difficult to treat osteoarthritis, anti-inflammatory medication such as Ibuprofen can be used to manage pain and swelling while adopting a healthy amount of exercise can help ease stiffness."

4. Cold hands

Been trying to warm up your hands when you shouldn't need to? (Getty Images)

The doctor warns that dramatic temperature changes are a massive indicator that something’s not quite right. "Firstly, cold hands can be a sign of poor circulation but may also suggest anaemia, when a lack of red blood cells is present," he says.

"Aside from anaemia, cold hands may also indicate an underlying health condition such as diabetes or blood clots. If you experience a long-lasting change in hand temperature, it may be best to seek additional medical advice."

5. Thickened fingers

You may have heard of the term 'sausage fingers' before... (Getty Images)

Last but not least, Dr Grant advises monitoring changes in fingers, such as width. "This can help spot dangerous life-threatening diseases to help receive the quickest treatment. A common symptom of pulmonary fibrosis – a type of lung disease – is the widening of fingers and clubbing of fingernails.

"Dactylitis, where fingers become much wider in appearance [what you may remember King Charles had, also known as 'sausage fingers'...], can be a sign of sickle cell disease, tuberculosis or a bacterial infection."

There you have it, if you ever notice something not quite right about your hands, make sure you don't delay in speaking to a doctor about it.

"I strongly advise people to seek urgent medical attention if they notice any changes to their fingers," adds Dr Grant.