Just $9 for 'flattering' Hanes leggings? Yep — these babies are over 60% off

Where would we be without leggings? An effortless wardrobe essential, they can pair with pretty much anything, even now in the chill of fall. They look chic when dressed up with a long chunky knit sweater and heels but can look just as great styled with a casual hoodie and sneakers. And right now, these super-popular leggings from Hanes are seriously discounted to just $9, down from $23 — that's over 60% off.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Don't miss your chance to grab a pair (or two, or 10) of these essential leggings that are both comfortable and flattering, because this sale won't last long — this is the lowest price we've seen all year. They're three other colors (prices vary) so you can switch 'em up while you're working out or just working from home.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Hanes' answer to the perfect pair of leggings features super soft cotton-spandex fabric for ultimate comfort on the go. The fabric is heavy enough to prevent show-through. It wears well no matter where you're running. They're designed with a stretchy elastic waistband offering comfort at the midsection. They also feature a form-fitting silhouette that hugs the body without being too tight.

The high waist covers your tummy for a flattering fit. And of course, these pair perfectly with almost anything from cozy tunics to sports bras.

These Hanes leggings are only $9. Seriously! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 12,000 people have blessed these leggings with five-star reviews on Amazon.

Pros 👍

One recent purchaser said they exceeded her expectations: "Very pleased! For the price, I expected these to be very thin, but they are perfect for sleeping or hanging around the house. Seem long but pull up nicely over the heel and aren't bunched around the ankle. Also, there is no bagging at the knee or butt if you sit in them for a while."

Many of the reviews note that they're more comfortable than traditional exercise gear. "They feel so much better than most yoga or athletic pants because they have more cotton in them and breathe much better than the polyester spandex pants," one said. "I will definitely be buying more."

"I love how comfortable they are," another shared. "Very flattering and good stretch, but still fits securely snug. They are multipurpose, my go-to."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers say you might want to size up.

They do run a little small," wrote one shopper. "Other than that I really like them very flattering."

Another shopper wrote: "They tend to fit on the small side, but appear to be of such quality as to last a long time."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $17 $25 Save $8 Editor-approved See at Amazon

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack $20 $35 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips $30 $46 Save $16 with Prime See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $30 $134 Save $104 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Travelambo Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet $9 $13 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Yamiu Waterproof Travel Shoe Bags, Set of 4 $10 $22 Save $12 lowest price ever See at Amazon

Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit $13 $23 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Bagail 8-Piece Packing Cube Set $15 $25 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt Classic High Rise Amanda Tapered Jeans $16 $48 Save $32 See at Amazon

Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17 $22 Save $5 See at Amazon

Merokeety Long-Sleeve Turtleneck $26 $50 Save $24 with coupon | Lowest price ever See at Amazon