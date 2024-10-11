Yahoo Life
Just $9 for 'flattering' Hanes leggings? Yep — these babies are over 60% off

With a stretchy elastic waistband and super soft cotton-spandex fabric, they provide the ultimate comfort.

Katie McBroom

Where would we be without leggings? An effortless wardrobe essential, they can pair with pretty much anything, even now in the chill of fall. They look chic when dressed up with a long chunky knit sweater and heels but can look just as great styled with a casual hoodie and sneakers. And right now, these super-popular leggings from Hanes are seriously discounted to just $9, down from $23 — that's over 60% off.

Hanes Comfort Blend High-Rise Leggings

$9$23Save $14

These oh-so-comfy leggings are perfect for this season.

$9 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Don't miss your chance to grab a pair (or two, or 10) of these essential leggings that are both comfortable and flattering, because this sale won't last long — this is the lowest price we've seen all year. They're three other colors (prices vary) so you can switch 'em up while you're working out or just working from home.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Hanes' answer to the perfect pair of leggings features super soft cotton-spandex fabric for ultimate comfort on the go. The fabric is heavy enough to prevent show-through. It wears well no matter where you're running. They're designed with a stretchy elastic waistband offering comfort at the midsection. They also feature a form-fitting silhouette that hugs the body without being too tight.

The high waist covers your tummy for a flattering fit. And of course, these pair perfectly with almost anything from cozy tunics to sports bras.

three people wearing leggings
These Hanes leggings are only $9. Seriously! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 12,000 people have blessed these leggings with five-star reviews on Amazon.

Pros 👍

One recent purchaser said they exceeded her expectations: "Very pleased! For the price, I expected these to be very thin, but they are perfect for sleeping or hanging around the house. Seem long but pull up nicely over the heel and aren't bunched around the ankle. Also, there is no bagging at the knee or butt if you sit in them for a while."

Many of the reviews note that they're more comfortable than traditional exercise gear. "They feel so much better than most yoga or athletic pants because they have more cotton in them and breathe much better than the polyester spandex pants," one said. "I will definitely be buying more."

"I love how comfortable they are," another shared. "Very flattering and good stretch, but still fits securely snug. They are multipurpose, my go-to."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers say you might want to size up.

They do run a little small," wrote one shopper. "Other than that I really like them very flattering."

Another shopper wrote: "They tend to fit on the small side, but appear to be of such quality as to last a long time."

Hanes Ankle-Length Leggings

$11$18Save $7

The leggings you can live in are also available in black, Heather and Red River Clay.

$11 at Amazon

