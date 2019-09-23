So Hang On, What Actually Happened In The 'Peaky Blinders' Season 5 Finale?

From Esquire

Warning: if you've not watched the last episode of Peaky Blinders yet, this piece will spoil the entire thing for you. The headline does suggest exactly that, so, you know.

The latest season of Peaky Blinders came to a head last night, and while this season has come in for a bit of low-level grouching from fans over its relatively slow pace and a noticeable increase in slow-mo walking at the expense of actual plot, a lot happened.

In the final 10 minutes, it all kicked off properly and, to be honest, slightly confusingly. So here's a quick recap of the key moments and what they mean for next season.

First things first: who's dead?

Poor old Barney got shot in the head before he could shoot Oswald Mosley on stage, while Amerama Gold, Aunt Polly's fiancé, copped it too while waiting to have a word with Jimmy McCavern. He got stabbed, a lot. God rest that enormous moustache.

Who isn't dead?

Oswald Mosley made it to the end of the season - which wasn't much of a surprise to anyone with a passing knowledge of the actual Mosley's life - after Tommy's plan fell apart. Cheers, Finn!

Plus, as a lot of fans had hoped, Tom Hardy's Alfie Solomons has been kicking back and convalescing in Margate, only pretending to be dead after Tommy shot him at the end of season four.

What happened to the plan to kill Mosley then?

Tommy's genius plan - give a man with complex mental health issues a sniper rifle and some cocaine and hope he does the business while Mosley's holding forth at a rally, despite said sniper having not held a gun in about 15 years - didn't pan out quite as hoped. Barney the rifleman was taken out before he could take the shot, as we've discussed, and it's all Finn's fault for letting it slip to Billy who phoned somebody somewhere about it. That'll presumably come home to roost next season.

What was that bit at the end in the fog all about?

Tommy had another rendezvous with his dead wife Grace and his dead horse, who are both calling to him from the afterlife/his own subconscious. Now that Charlie's filled Tommy in on the history of people in his family killing themselves, the idea of 'sleeping' has become even more potent. That said, we know where Tommy's headed, and it's unlikely he'll exit the stage any time soon.

Why was Winston Churchill smoking the world's fattest bifta?

