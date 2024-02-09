What happened to Cari Faver? Netflix's Lover, Stalker, Killer love triangle explained

Cari Faver (Netflix)

Netflix's latest true crime offering comes in the form of the documentary Lover, Stalker, Killer, which tells the terrifying story of a twisted love triangle gone wrong.

The series delves into how newly single Dave Kroupa met two women after recently coming out of a long-term relationship. What came next was a tragic love triangle that put him and the people he cared about in danger in a shocking tale of "harassment, digital deception, and murder".

One of the key figures in the documentary is Cari Farver, a single mother who met Dave in 2012 before going missing. But what exactly happened to her? Get the full story below.

Warning! Spoilers ahead.

Back in 2012, newly single Dave decided to venture back into the world of dating and signed up to an online dating site, where he met single mother and animal lover, Shanna Elizabeth Golyar, who went by Liz.

The pair met up regularly, although Dave told Liz that he wasn't looking to commit to the relationship – which she appeared to be fine with.

Dave Kroupa in Netflix's Lover, Stalker, Killer (Netflix)

Six months later, Dave crossed paths with Cari after she walked into his auto-repair shop. The pair hit it off and Dave later asked her out.

On one of their early dates, Dave and Cari ended up at his apartment. As she was leaving, Cari passed a woman in the hallway, it was Liz, who claimed she'd dropped by Dave's apartment to pick up some of her belongings.

It was this chance encounter that would change the lives of all three.

What happened to Cari Farver?

Over the next few weeks, Dave continued to meet up with Cari. After spending the night together on November 12, 2012, Dave said goodbye to the single mum and went off to work – this was the last time anyone saw her.

While it seemed as though Cari disappeared without a trace, she remained in contact with Dave, sending him, and his ex-girlfriend, threatening messages. Both Liz and Cari's mother, Nancy, also claimed to have received these messages.

Cari Faver was last seen in 2012 (Netflix)

Alarm bells began to ring for Nancy when her daughter informed her that she'd accepted a new job in Kansas. The following weeks saw Cari miss several important family events, including her son's 15th birthday.

By the spring of 2015, Cari hadn't been seen for two and a half years. This was when Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office investigator Ryan Avis and sergeant Jim Doty heard about the case, and were so intrigued by the story that they volunteered to investigate.

While re-examining evidence, the investigators found bloodstains in Cari's abandoned car, prompting them to look into the text messages.

Cari's mother, Nancy received strange messages from her daughter's number (Netflix)

After investigating the contents of both Dave and Liz's phones, they discovered that it was in fact Liz who had sent the messages via an app that allowed her to schedule texts and emails to impersonate Cari. They also found an SD card in her tablet which contained several deleted images, including one of Cari's dead body.

It was revealed that Liz had stabbed Cari to death in November 2012. Four years later, in December 2016, Liz was charged with first-degree murder and was later found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Douglas County attorney Brenda Beadle, who prosecuted the case, said it was "by far the most difficult case I've ever tried."

Shanna Elizabeth 'Liz' Golyar was sentenced to life imprisonment for Cari's murder (Netflix)

She continued: "Most homicides are dark. This one was … bizarre to the point where it would take some convincing to make somebody believe that it actually happened. There's no way that someone would let their dog die in a fire that they started. There's no way that someone would shoot themselves in the femur."

Lover, Stalker, Killer is available to stream on Netflix.