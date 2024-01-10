What happened at the end of Grantchester season 7? Ultimate recap ahead of series 8

ROBSON GREEN as Geordie Keating and TOM BRITTANY Will Davenport in Grantchester (ITV)

It's been almost two years since we've caught up with Reverend Will Davenport and DI Geordie Keating in Grantchester. The hit ITV drama makes its long-awaited return on Thursday evening with its eighth series, which marks Tom Brittney's penultimate season in the role of Will.

The new episodes take place in 1961, where life is good for both Will and Geordie. Things are never plain sailing in Grantchester for long, however. Will is faced with a life-changing offer while Geordie deals with personal loss and family conflict at home.

But before we return to the idyllic Cambridge village, let's remind ourselves of exactly what went down at the end of series seven. Keep reading for the ultimate recap.

At the beginning of the series seven finale, Will is feeling low following a "difficult few weeks". He's not in a great place with Bonnie, who turned up at his house in the previous episode to confess her feelings for him only to discover that Maya had spent the night.

With Geordie having patched things up with Cathy and back in the marital home, Bonnie reveals her plans to leave Grantchester. "I suppose there isn't much for me here anyway, is there?" she asks Will. "I suppose not," he replies.

Bonnie tells Will she's leaving Grantchester (Photo: ITV)

Meanwhile, another homeless person is found dead, having been killed using the same method as the previous murders from episode three, which saw university student Robin Fellows confess to and subsequently charged with the crimes.

As Geordie questions whether he sent the wrong man to prison, things take a dark turn when he discovers that Robin had taken his own life whilst undergoing psychiatric treatment. The detective soon learns that the last person to visit him before he died was Professor Larson, who has a solid alibi for the new murder, but suggests that the vagrants might be better off dead due to their suffering.

Later on, Geordie returns to the professor's office with more questions to find her injured and lying on the ground. "He attacked me," she says.

Back at the vicarage, Will is drowning his sorrows over Bonnie when he hears a knock at the door. He answers to Jim Baker, a friend of Robin's and fellow university student. He admits to the murders, telling Will he was doing "God's work" by ending the vagrants' lives instead of leaving them to live in squalor.

Geordie learns that convicted killer Robin may have been innocent (Kudos and MASTERPIECE.)

He reveals that Robin had helped him wash and shave the victims but lost his nerve when it came down to killing them. In an attempt to put a stop to Jim's crimes, Robin had handed himself into the police, despite being innocent.

Things soon take a dramatic turn when Jim accuses Will of being just as bad as a vagrant following his recent romantic exploits - it looks like Jim's found his next victim.

"You admitted it yourself, you hurt people and let them down. Your pathetic, just like a vagrant," says Jim, before whipping out a knife and stabbing Will in the stomach.

Will finds himself in hot water after letting Jim into the vicarage (Courtesy of Kudos and MASTERPIECE)

As the vicar bleeds out in the vicarage, Mrs C, who's been struggling with her faith after falling ill with cancer, undergoes her final treatment and is a little concerned at Will's absence, admitting she's scared. She's soon reassured by Leonard, who is pondering setting up a soup kitchen and leaving his café behind. Later on, Jack gives his full support for Leonard's idea and says he'll provide the funding for whatever he decides to do.

Over at the university, Professor Larson tells Geordie that it was Jim who attacked her. She also confesses that before Robin died, he told her that Jim was responsible for the murders, but she didn't believe him.

After it suddenly dawns on him that Will could be in danger, Geordie rushes to the vicarage, where he finds Bonnie outside trying to get in to make amends with Will.

Bonnie and her son Ernie prepare to leave Grantchester (ITV)

Thankfully, the pair manage to break in and rush to Will's side as he bleeds out on the living room floor.

When Will wakes up in hospital, he finds Mrs C praying by his bedside with her faith in God fully restored.

The injured vicar soon learns that Bonnie was by his side until he was stable but was leaving Grantchester for good that day. Despite his injuries, Will rushes out in the hopes of reaching Bonnie before she and her son Ernie catch their train.

Arriving at the station just in the nick of time, Will tells Bonnie to stay with him in Grantchester, to which she says: "I'm not just a mum or some widow to be pitied."

Will confesses his love for Bonnie (ITV)

He replies: "I know, you are so much more. It's why I love you."

And with that declaration of love, the couple get married in a stunning summer ceremony.

At the wedding, Will's mum tells Bonnie that she's never seen her son happier, and both Will and his best man Geordie make touching speeches.

The episode ends with a tender moment between Will and Geordie (ITV)

The episode ends with a heartwarming moment between Will and Geordie, with the vicar telling his pal that he loves him. Bringing Will in for a hug, Geordie returns the sentiment: "I love you too, son."