'Happy Gilmore 2' officially confirmed at Netflix

Netflix confirmed the sequel on May 15, 'Variety' reports. Adam Sandler will reprise one of his most popular roles as Happy Gilmore, a hockey player who becomes a golfer. Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in the original film, first sparked sequel rumors in March. "I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this.'", Christopher McDonald, via 'Variety'. "I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that,' and he shows me the first draft of 'Happy Gilmore 2.'", Christopher McDonald, via 'Variety'.