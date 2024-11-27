Happy Thanks-Kidding! Chicago's Goats, Lions, Tigers And Seals Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinners. Brookfield Zoo's Nigerian dwarf goats enjoyed a sit-down Thanksgiving spread complete with specially prepared vegetable platters. The gang of goats, from the Chicago attraction's Hamill Family Play Zoo Wild Encounters area didn't actually have turkey - with turkey-shaped biscuits substituting for the Thanksgiving staple. Keepers said: “These goats know how to celebrate Thanksgiving—by eating everything in sight! “The Nigerian dwarf goats were recently treated to a feast of foods including celery, lettuce, sweet potato, popcorn, and biscuits shaped like turkey. “It takes goats 11 to 15 hours for their meal to fully digest—so they savoured this feast all day long!” Lions Titus and Brutus weren't left out of the holiday fun. They savoured their Thanksgiving meals in true feline fashion, dining on turkey-shaped enrichment treats. Nearby, Whirl, the zoo's majestic Amur tiger, prowled around her own feast, while Luigi, the two-toed sloth, enjoyed a more leisurely Thanksgiving celebration. True to his laid-back nature, Luigi dined on a curated selection of fruits and vegetables, including his favourites—sweet potatoes and apples. Brookfield's Thanksgiving celebrations weren't limited to land, however, as the zoo's trio of seals—Fisher, Kiinaq, and Mikey—had their own underwater party. The Thanksgiving dinners are part of Brookfield Zoo's ongoing efforts to provide enrichment for its animals.