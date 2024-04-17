How hard is it for Americans to live sustainably?

A new survey found that one in six Americans admit they’re not well-informed about the ingredients in their commonly used products, with Gen Z feeling the least informed (19%). The poll of 2,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll for Seventh Generation, which looked at their efforts to be sustainable in their everyday lives, found that it’s harder than it may seem. More than half of respondents believe it’s “near impossible” to live guilt-free in their homes when it comes to sustainability (57%). Forty percent of those surveyed consider their lifestyle “somewhat environmentally friendly,” while 28% said they are living a “very environmentally friendly” lifestyle, especially millennials (42%). Part of living sustainably, according to 73% of those surveyed, is the importance of knowing the ingredients in the products you use often.