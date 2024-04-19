Harper Beckham, 12, is mum Victoria's actual lookalike in £300 floral dress

Harper Beckham and her dad David Beckham in Paris (VICTOR AUBRY/SIPA/Shutterstock,Shutterstock)

Harper Beckham is going to be a fashion influencer when she is older; we are calling it right now! We've seen Victoria Beckham's daughter rock some really beautiful clothes throughout the years and even though she's just 12 years old, she already knows what's in fashion.

From the pretty Bonpoint dresses she wore as a baby to the black Skims dress she wore earlier this year, her wardrobe is up there with her fashion icon mum.

Kim Kardashian with Victoria Beckham and chic Harper (Kim Kardashian Instagram)

Speaking of Skims, Kim Kardashian actually shared a snap of Harper this week on her Instagram stories. Yes, really! In celebration of former Spice Girl Victoria's 50th birthday, Kim uploaded a lovely snap of herself, VB and Harper, who looked totally adorable in a stunning pastel blue dress, printed with black flowers. We've seen the youngest Beckham child wear this number before, but never this particular snap.

The dress is from royally-loved brand Reformation and sadly is a past season buy. Sob! It's known as the 'Pennington Blue Lace Trimmed Floral Print Crepe Midi Dress' and the brand said of the style: "It's cut from powdery crepe decorated with contrasting florals and has a fitted bodice with lace-trimmed cups."

Harper Beckham looking wonderful in white with brother Cruz and dad David (Getty)

Harper has always had a huge interest in fashion. Back in 2019, she was christened and even helped design her own christening dress! At the time, Fashion label CEO Victoria took to Instagram with a video of a parcel from children's fashion brand Bonpoint, which consisted of sketches and material swatches. VB said: "Bonpoint have designed Harper's christening dress, they've given her three fabrics for her to choose from as well. I have to say, it has been the most incredible experience to be a part of - their attention to detail, craftsmanship is really quite incredible. The attention to detail … the clothes are beautifully made and I'm excited for everyone to see which dress she goes for."

Maybe Harper's future career will mirror her mother's! The signs are there, people…