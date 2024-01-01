Harper Beckham is just like mum Victoria in glamorous New Year's party dress

What Harper wore last year at PFW

Harper Beckham showcased her flair for fashion as she dressed up for a New Year's Eve celebration with her family.

Photos shared by her mother Victoria Beckham on Instagram show the 12-year-old cuddling up to her father David Beckham at a dining table. "Happy New Year!! Wishing all your dreams come true in 2024. I love you so much @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @mimimoocher #harperseven missing you so much @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham xxxx," she wrote.

Harper was pictured in a star-print slip dress and sleek hair (Instagram)

While only a small section of her outfit was visible, it serves as proof that the young fashionista is taking after her mother in the style stakes.

Harper rocked a pretty cami dress with spaghetti straps, amping up the understated black colourway with a white star print. A simple silver necklace with a diamond pendant hung around her neck, and her hair was parted in the middle with the front section slicked back in a half pony while the rest flowed in a straight style past her shoulders.

The Beckhams celebrated New Year's Eve with a dinner (Instagram)

Ever the fan of the classic slip dress, Victoria is often pictured in simple silhouettes with luxe silk material, subtle embellishments or pretty lace – predominantly from her eponymous fashion label.

Harper has also been known to promote her mother's brand, with notable examples including the baby pink frock she wore to the premiere of David Beckham's Netflix show, Beckham, and the floor-length yellow gown featuring black lace she donned for Victoria's SS23 debut collection.

Showcasing her individual style, she tends to ditch her mother's preferred skyscraper heels for comfortable and edgy trainers.

The 12-year-old has inherited her mother's sense of style (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Harper's love affair with fashion started years ago, with fashion designer Victoria admitting she had already begun to take an interest in her outfits aged four. "Harper is incredibly chic," she told The Times. "She's a very stylish little thing with her own sense of how she wants to dress. She tends to choose exactly what she wears herself."

Harper often wears stunning slip dresses from her mother's fashion label (Marc Piasecki)

Aside from her enviable wardrobe, Harper has also inherited her mother's interest in beauty. In fact, former Spice Girls star Victoria told Allure she is "obsessed with makeup, obsessed with beauty."

“We were driving past her favorite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David said, ‘Oh, my goodness, your favorite store closed.’ It was so funny. She was like, ‘No, it’s fine, Daddy. Nobody panic. They’re just expanding,’” she added.

