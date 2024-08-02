Harper Beckham just wore her mum Victoria's iconic 90s sunglasses on holiday

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham are seen on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images) (Marc Piasecki)

Victoria Beckham may be ‘mother’ to the internet, but for her youngest Harper, she is mothering in more concrete ways.

The 13-year-old daughter of Victoria and David has seemingly skipped the awkward pre-teen style stage, no doubt under the guidance of her fashion mogul mother.

You may also like

As one would if their parent was an industry veteran, Harper has taken heed from the former Spice Girl, dipping into her enviable accessories collection for her summer holiday rota.

Youngest Beckham Harper took style tips from mother Victoria in the designer's 90s sunglasses (Instagram/David Beckham)

In a carousel of luxurious family holiday snaps shared by David online, Harper was pictured sporting Victoria’s thoroughly Nineties sunglasses. The shades featured a classic tortoiseshell colourways, chunky arms and heavy square front.

She was joined by her older brothers Cruz and Romeo - the latter of which was seen styling out a silk Versace headscarf while playing backgammon with the trio’s mother. As if the yacht setting of the post wasn’t lavish enough, Romeo and Victoria’ backgammon board just happened to be Louis Vuitton’s sell-out ‘Boîte Jeu Backgammon,’ set, from 2020, which currently retails online for £14,300.

Romeo and Victoria were pictured with Louis Vuitton's sell-out 'Boîte Jeu Backgammon' board (Instagram/David Beckham)

Even the Beckham sons have an extensive brand vocabulary, yet theirs is often restricted to the street style section of fashion. Another image shared showed youngest son Cruz wearing a striped Aries shirt, complete with a chain and black trousers.

Beside him perched Victoria, who leaned into her quintessential Nineties aesthetic in a pearlescent slip dress with a romantic lace trim across the bust. She wore her brunette hair tied back in a low ponytail (could this be the return of the divisive ‘do?) and opted for a barely-there makeup look to ensure her complexion could absorb as much Vitamin D as possible.

MORE: Harper Beckham's most famous fashion moment revealed - how could you forget?

Despite rumours of making amends, oldest son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife Nicola were absent from the holiday. The couple, who are based in the USA, have been busy working as dog activists, taking a step away from the London fashion scene where Victoria reigns supreme.