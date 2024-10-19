Harper Beckham nails off-duty chic in fuzzy knitwear and jeans

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

While most of our 13-year-old selves dreamt about gallivanting around Abercrombie & Fitch on Saturday afternoons, Harper Beckham has a very different idea of what constitutes a chic weekend.

The youngest Beckham sibling joined her father David for a parent-daughter day out on Friday, kicking back at a pizza restaurant on Grigg Street in New York’s Greenwich district.

For the low-key yet wholesome affair, Harper sported a soft, baby pink jumper, teamed with a pair of light-wash blue jeans. She wore her caramel-hued hair down in a natural, gently straightened style to complete her casual, composed attire.

The Beckham duo enjoyed a day out in NYC (Instagram/@davidbeckham)

David accompanied his youngest, wearing a grey baseball cap and a quarter-zip long-sleeve in a military green hue. Later that day, the pair ventured to Bleecker Street, with Harper swapping out her blossom-toned knit for a classic grey hoodie.

Footballer David stuck to his sartorial guns, opting for a khaki hoodie and a beige, corduroy cap to keep a coolly low profile.

Harper opted for cosy-casual attire (Instagram/@davidbeckham)

Given that she is the offspring of fashion royalty, it was only fitting that Harper stepped into the style scene at a young age.

Over the years, the youngest of the Beckham brood has grown up in the limelight, from adorable toddler on the FROW to current Paris Fashion Week regular. Her outfits have always been on the radar of sartorialists thanks to the impeccable guidance of her stylish parents, both of whom own clothing archives we would love to delve into.

Harper, being the fashion month pro that she is, recently supported her mother during September’s Paris Fashion Month for SS25. After oozing teenage chic at her mum's star-saturated show, Harper headed home from Paris with her family in a pair of seventies-esque flared jeans, a grey jumper and white trainers.

Quite simply put, our pre-teen, Jack Wills-coveting selves could never.