Harper Beckham unveils baby blonde hair transformation from sister-in-law's hairstylist

Harper twinned with her mom on the Women of the Year Awards carpet

Harper Beckham's fashion game is already more impressive than most, despite David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child only being 13.

With British style icons for parents, access to her mother's designer wardrobe and a glittering schedule of fashion events in her calendar (hello, Paris Fashion Week), Harper is no ordinary teenager - and neither is her beauty regime.

On Tuesday evening, Harper joined mum Victoria at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year 2024 awards.

Harper looked beautiful with her cloud blue dress and golden blonde hair (Dave Benett)

Dressed in a beautiful cloud blue satin dress, the youngest Beckham channelled her mum's elegance, and appeared to be rocking a brand new hairstyle.

ALL THE PHOTOS

The Beckham mini-me looked striking with baby blonde highlights, adding dimension to her shoulder-length hair.

Harper's golden locks were sleek and straightened, and looked impossibly glossy against her pretty pastel-hued dress.

Her hair looked much lighter than it has done in previous months, giving the stylish teen a more sophisticated look that mirrored her mum's memorable blonde era in the noughties.

Harper and her mother were joined by Victoria's loyal friend and hairstylist, Ken Paves (Instagram)

It comes as no surprise that Harper has hair worthy of the Hollywood red carpet. Victoria's longtime hairstylist and close friend, Ken Paves, is also Harper's godfather.

In a post shared earlier this year, Ken penned a tribute to Victoria and her daughter, highlighting their close relationship both in and out of the beauty chair.

"I have made a career inspired by strong women, and tonight was an incredible night celebrating these inspiring and strong women who I am so honoured to call family!! Love you girls!!"

On Harper's 13th birthday, Ken shared a moving tribute to the youngest Beckham, writing: "You are so kind, smart, sweet and funny! Wishing you the best day ever!! Love you."

The Beckhams aren't the only star-studded clients on Ken's roster. Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz have also had their locks tamed by the expert stylist.

Ken Paves also styles Harper's hair - who is his goddaughter (Instagram)

A hair transformation isn't the only change Harper is going through as she ages.

The 13-year-old recently debuted a set of braces to straighten her teeth. Beaming as she presented Victoria with her award on Tuesday, Harper totally owned her mid-transformation smile.

HELLO!'s Fashion & Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe previously spoke to Dr Julia Coelho, Award Winning Cosmetic Dentist, who gave us the lowdown on Harper's braces and all things on getting your teeth straight.

"Harper is likely to be going through a fixed orthodontic treatment. This is used to correct misaligned teeth and bite issues. It consists of brackets that are bonded to the teeth and connected by a wire, which is periodically tightened by an orthodontist to gradually move the teeth into the desired position."