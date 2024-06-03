Harper Beckham's 90s outfit with David has a hidden £2K twist

David Beckham shares moment with his daughter Harper during the Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season football match (Getty)

On Sunday, David Beckham enjoyed a father and daughter date day and he shared the most adorable picture on Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform, the former Manchester United star shared a snap of himself and his 12-year-old daughter, Harper, watching his co-owned football team Inter Miami as they played against St. Louis in Fort Lauderdale.

Harper and her dad David looked in great spirits watching the football (Getty)

Sadly, the football legend's team only managed to draw in the game. Boo!

Harper Beckham shared a sweet moment with her dad, David (Instagram / @davidbeckham)

"Didn't get the 3 points we wanted but I have this little one by my side," David, 49, gushed about his lookalike daughter as he beamed alongside her the picture.The Beckham family's only daughter looked just like her dad as she smiled happily for the shot.

Harper was carrying a yellow Bottega Veneta 'Jodie' bag

Even though not much of her outfit was on show, we spotted a fabulous pastel pink T-shirt, which she teamed with baggy low-rise jeans. On closer inspection, we also noticed she was carrying a very expensive designer bag, from Bottega Veneta.

The 'Jodie' bag cots around £2,200 and we love the buttery yellow shade. It's crafted from smooth lambskin and is defined by the brand's signature Intrecciato weave. The slouchy shape and chunky knot gives it a youthful finish. It's easy to see why Harper is a big fan.

Harper the mini style icon

Harper has recently been seen wearing some very sought after, high-end labels.

Harper with her Bottega Veneta Pouch bag in white (Instagram)

Back in April, she was seen on football legend dad David's Instagram once again, looking very sophisticated at a wedding, wearing a bandeau dress. She was spotted carrying a Bottega Veneta 'Pouch' bag in the same shade. The Pouch bags cost around £2000.

Harper at her mother Victoria's 50th birthday party (Instagram)

At Victoria's star-studded 50th birthday soirée, Harper stole the show in a silky slip dress from her mother's high end label and chic white Prada mules as she partied amongst the Spice Girls, Tom Cruise and the Ramsay family.