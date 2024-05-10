Harper Beckham's outdoorsy LA ritual shared with mum Victoria

Harper Beckham and her mum look so alike in this snap (Salma Hayek Instgram)

Victoria Beckham and her 12-year-old daughter Harper have a wonderfully close relationship.

During a chat with Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop Podcast, Victoria chatted about her and Harper's shared passions, and even gave an insight into what they get up to together, revealing that when she was tiny, Harper played a key role in the family's fitness routine.

Reminiscing about when the Beckham family lived in LA when David was playing for LA Galaxy, Victoria said: "I loved living in LA. We used to love hiking, we used to hike all the time, Harper used to sit it one of those little things on David's front." So cute!

Victoria and Harper had a cute routine in LA (Marc Piasecki)

Elaborating on her love for the California city, Victoria continues: "We just loved it, moving to LA was great. I feel that's really where I accepted myself and began to love me.

"I really loved my time in LA. I focussed on my brand and got to know myself."

Victoria was taken with the spiritual vibe in LA too, adding: "I used to go to the crystal farm on the way to Malibu, I filled my house with crystals and I loved the energy of LA."

Harper Beckham's early life

Harper was born while the Beckhams lived in LA, with 50-year-old Victoria adding: "LA brings back really happy memories. From the moment we arrived we loved it, I met really great people and I focused on fashion and we had a great life with the children."

Harper Beckham was born in LA

As well as hiking, the family spent time surfing while they lived on the Californian coast, and Victoria wasn't the only family member who loved the sun-soaked destination.

Cruz Beckham still loves surfing (Photo: Instagram)

Her and David's firstborn, Brooklyn, now lives in the city with his wife, Nicola Peltz, with Victoria sharing that they do go back to visit, though not as often as she would like.

Speaking of their life now, Victoria said she mainly splits her time between New York and London, where Harper goes to school, but at the weekends the family decamps to their Oxfordshire home as much as possible.

Of their sprawling country retreat, Victoria told Gwyneth: "It's so nice, we go between London and try to go there at the weekends as much as we can."