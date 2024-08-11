Harry and Meghan ‘tour’ being used as distraction from Colombia’s problems, residents claim

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will arrive in the South American country on Thursday - Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being “manipulated” as their tour of Colombia this week will be used to divert attention away from political scandals, it has been alleged.

Prince Harry and Meghan will arrive in the South American country on Thursday for a four-day tour at the invitation of Francia Márquez,.the vice-president.

They will “engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress” as well as enjoying the “vibrant locations” of the capital Bogotá, Cartagena and Cali, the authorities have said.

But residents warned that the pair are being used as “political pawns” by the Left-wing government which has been dogged by corruption scandals.

One prominent lawyer based in Bogota told the Mail on Sunday: “I’m sure Meghan and Harry mean well, but everyone here is talking about how obviously they are being manipulated.

“Of course, their star power will be used to bring attention to poor people and certain areas of culture in Colombia but the reality is the Colombian government has been drowning in scandal since it came in two years ago. They need something to appease people at home and make them look good abroad.”

Francia Marqueza has a beefed-up security detail following several assassination attempts - Sebastian Barros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Sussexes’ trip to the crime-ridden country was announced by Ms Márquez just days after the Duke said it was too dangerous to bring his wife to Britain.

He has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with the Home Office and Royal family over his security in the UK, and has lost a case demanding a review of what is provided.

In an ITV interview about tabloid phone hacking in July 2024, he said of the UK: “All it takes is for one lone actor who reads this stuff to act on what they’ve read.

“Whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me.

“It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

UK government travel advice warns that “terrorists are very likely to try and carry out attacks in Colombia”, there is a risk of kidnapping by armed groups and the country is “seriously afflicted by conflict” and cocaine turf wars.

Colombia is described by the US government as a “Level 3” or “orange” risk, with advice stating: “Reconsider travel due to crime and terrorism. Exercise increased caution due to civil unrest and kidnapping.”

In the country summary published by the Bureau of Consular Affairs, it says: “Violent crime, such as homicide, assault and armed robbery is widespread. Organised criminal activities such as extortion, robbery and kidnapping, are common in some areas.”

Bomb left near her house

The exact details of the Sussexes’ trip are being kept under wraps for security reasons.

Ms Márquez, 42, the first black woman to hold the post of vice-president in the country, already has a beefed-up security detail following several assassination attempts including a bomb left near her home.

She has used the attempts on her life to defend herself against critics who question why she needs to use a Black Hawk helicopter for her commute.

Miguel Polo Polo, a member of the house of representatives of Colombia, wrote on X: “Francia Márquez is the biggest fraud in our black community. She’s been in office for two years and has done nothing, only play the victim and travel around in helicopters.”

The government is embroiled in corruption scandals including one involving the son of president Gustavo Petr, who was arrested in 2023 as part of a high-profile money-laundering investigation into funds he allegedly collected from convicted drug traffickers. Nicolás Petro has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Duke and Duchess have been contacted for comment.