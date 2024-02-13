Harry and Meghan's regal rebrand makes no mention of the Royal family

The Archewell link now redirects to the new website

Prince Harry and Meghan have launched a new website to promote their work ‘‘shaping the future’’ in a rebrand that appears to emphasise their regal status while at the same distancing the couple from the Royals and Buckingham Palace.

A picture of Harry and Meghan, smiling and clapping at last year’s Invictus Games, greets visitors to Sussex.com which is overlaid with a royal coat of arms.

The homepage reads:

The new site features a similar photo from the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Germany last year - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Harry and Meghan each have a profile in the ‘About’ section, with blurbs explaining their charitable work and creative projects including that they are both best-selling authors.

The bio for the Prince, who is fifth in line to the throne, does not make reference to the Royal Family. It describes Harry as ‘‘a humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner’’.

‘‘He served for 10 years in the British Armed Forces, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot,’’ it reads.

It continues: ‘‘The Duke is the New York Times Bestselling author of Spare, a memoir of his life told with compassion, vulnerability, and unflinching honesty. Spare was the publishing industry’s fastest selling non-fiction book, selling more than 1.4 million copies on its first day of publication.’’

Other than stating Prince Harry ‘‘lives in California with his wife Meghan, and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,’’ the profile does not make reference to his family.

Meghan, meanwhile, is described as a “feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity” who has been named “one of the most influential women in the world’’.

Her profile lists her overseas work and study experiences – including time in Argentina, Spain, Rwanda, India, and her visit to military bases in Afghanistan – but does not note her time living in the UK except to list a book she published to raise money for Grenfell Tower fire victims.

The couple's most recent overseas trip together was to Jamaica for the premiere of a Bob Marley film - Getty

‘‘In 2018, Meghan married Prince Harry, becoming The Duchess of Sussex,’’ it reads.

Story continues

‘‘She has written for a number of publications and created the lifestyle website, ‘The Tig’. The Duchess of Sussex guest edited British Vogue in July 2019, which was the fastest selling copy in the magazine’s history.’

‘‘In 2022, Meghan launched ‘Archetypes’, a record-breaking podcast exploring the labels that hold women back.’’

It continues: ‘‘She is a NY Times Best Selling author, publishing the acclaimed children’s book, ‘The Bench’, and ‘Together: Our Community Kitchen’ a collaborative publication with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen in the UK, who were displaced after the tragic Grenfell Fire.’’

The site focuses on the couple's charity work and creative projects

The new website links to the couple’s non-profit organisation, the Archewell Foundation, and their production company, Archewell Productions.

Archewell had replaced Harry and Meghan’s ‘Sussex Royal’, a brand which had been a topic of contention in Buckingham Palace before the couple’s quit royal duties and moved to the US in 2020.

The name was inspired by their son Archie - combining “arche”, the Greek word meaning source of action, and “well” as “a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep”.

The launch of the site comes as the King’s slimmed-down monarchy has been put under pressure in a way not seen before during his reign, with Charles postponing all public-facing duties due to his cancer diagnosis.

Harry flew to the UK last week to meet with the King following his diagnosis.

Harry was seen travelling to visit his father after arriving in the UK last week - Christopher Pledger/The Telegraph

He made the visit without Meghan and their children less than 24 hours after Buckingham Palace made the announcement about the King’s health.

He stayed at Clarence House for about 45 minutes to see Charles but did not meet with his brother, the Prince of Wales.