Harry Potter favourite reveals if he'll reprise his role in HBO Max series

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has weighed in on the upcoming HBO Max adaptation. Asked if he's keen to reprise his role as Neville Longbottom, the actor told People: "It's not something I'm looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at."

Noting that the door remains open, Matthew, 34, added: "I'd be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult — a whole different vibe. That could be interesting. I would certainly look at that and consider it."

Matthew Lewis isn't looking to appear in the Harry Potter series (Karwai Tang)

Currently in the early stages of development, the upcoming Harry Potter adaptation is expected to air in 2026, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. While details remain limited, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content has promised fans "a faithful adaptation" of J.K. Rowling's book series.

Matthew as Neville Longbottom (Sky)

Releasing a statement, she said: We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World."

It noted: "The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years.

"Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Daniel Radcliffe will not appear in the HBO Max version (NBC)

Following the announcement, Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe was asked if he'll appear in the new series. "My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh," he told ComicBook.com.

"And I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere. So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

Jason Isaacs quipped that he'd love to play Dobby (Sky)

Jason Isaacs, famed for portraying Lucius Malfoy, has also been quizzed about the series. Back in February, the actor appeared at a Harry Potter panel at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, where he was asked who would love to play in the HBO Max version.

Quipping that he'd love to star as Dobby "because you don't have to go to makeup," Jason joked that he'd be able to "just waltz in in the middle of the day, have a cup of coffee" and "steal the whole scene."