Harry Styles' Buzzcut Has Grown Out (And The Internet's Lost Its Mind)

Harry Styles finally showed off his newly-grown, but still short, hairdo while attending a football game in Luton at the weekend to support his beloved Manchester United.

Styles' fans began mourning his curly locks when his new 'do was first revealed in November. While attending a concert with his new girlfriend, Taylor Russell, which fans were quick to share TikTok videos of, Styles debuted his buzzcut, with fans quick to decry his hair, or lack thereof.

One fan commented that it's 'the day the music died' with the caption 'I'm literally having a mental breakdown rn'.

'Rest in peace beautiful curls we will never forget you,' another person commented, while a separate fan said that he just 'doesn’t feel like our Harry anymore'.

This isn't the first time that Styles has sent the internet into disarray with the unveiling of his newly-unveiled short hair. In 2016, he cut off his locks after scooping a role in Christopher Nolan's World War II drama Dunkirk, and kept his new style under wraps (well, with beanies and hoodies) for several weeks in-between shooting.

At the time, the Manchester-born star said, 'We had to make the chop. I felt very naked. But it was good! It’s very breezy.'

The star's appearance at this weekend's game comes as things are continuing to go from strength to strength for Styles and Russell. According to DeuxMoi, at the start of September the pair were ‘definitely dating’ but not yet exclusive, although a source did suggest to the gossip that it’s ‘moving in that direction.’ The couple did nothing to dispel the rumours when Styles appeared at the press night of Russell’s new play The Effect at the National Theatre in London in August 2023.

