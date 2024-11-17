Harry Winston’s New Necklace Is Inspired by Mount Fuji’s Snow-Capped Cliffs

The late Harry Winston was famously dubbed the King of Diamonds, and jaw-dropping gemstones remain top of mind when picturing the modern-day jewelry house that bears his name. But the brand also boasts a legacy of using precious materials born from the sea: In 1926, a 30-year-old Winston scored his first major jewelry acquisition when he bought the collection of socialite and philanthropist Arabella Huntington, who was renowned for her love of pearls. Though her personal life was considered scandalous in certain social circles, Huntington’s refined taste was legendary—and the cache of baubles is still regarded as one of the most important jewelry assortments of the 20th century.

This year, Harry Winston opulently combined land and sea in a single high-jewelry piece. Part of the Majestic Escapes line—established in 2022, it takes its cues from far-flung locales—the sophisticated necklace is called the Mount Fuji. Inspired by the snow-capped cliffs of Japan’s most famous volcano, it’s set in platinum with a collar covered in 41.5 carats of pear-shaped, marquise, and round brilliant-cut diamonds, from which dangle an array of white South Sea pearls, Akoya pearls, and Keshi pearls in varying sizes. And taking center stage is a baroque South Sea pearl weighing in at a whopping 28.59 carats. Given that adverse environmental conditions—not to mention voracious pearl collectors across Asia—are contributing to a decrease in oyster populations, examples of this caliber are increasingly rare. And with high-end pearls continuing to rise in value, demand for significant pieces such as this, from one of the great names in jewelry, will only continue to grow.

