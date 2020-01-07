Haunting 'Bohemian Rhapsody' performance sends 13-year-old to 'AGT' finals round

A new season of America's Got Talent: Champions premiered Monday night. While Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are still on the show, former judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough left in November amid claims of a toxic working environment. They were replaced by AGT newcomer Alesha Dixon and former judge Heidi Klum.

Klum kicked the season off by sending 13-year-old singer Angelina Jordan directly to the finals round with her Golden Buzzer. Jordan, who won Norway's Got Talent in 2014, sang a haunting rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The judges loved her performance, with Simon Cowell saying, "I've never heard that song in that version before… seriously, this was an amazing performance." And Alesha Dixon spoke Norwegian, saying, "I love you."

Viewers on Twitter appeared to agree with Klum's decision to send the singer through. While we are only one episode into the season, it is hard not to think of Jordan as the early favorite and a tough contestant to beat.