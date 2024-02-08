‘I haven’t got my Top Gun slippers on’: Prince William jokes with Tom Cruise at fundraiser

Prince William and Tom Cruise share a joke during the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner on Wednesday - WPA Pool

The Prince of Wales has resumed his public engagements after news of his father’s cancer diagnosis, taking time away from medical concerns to join a fundraising dinner with Top Gun actor Tom Cruise.

The Prince, who has been caring for the Princess of Wales and their three children after her abdominal surgery, shook Cruise enthusiastically by the hand as he saw him at the London Air Ambulance fundraiser in London.

The actor once landed a helicopter on the lawn at Windsor Castle after being invited to tea with the late Queen, took part in her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and joined the Prince and Princess of Wales on the red carpet at the British premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

Pointing to his feet, the Prince told Cruise: “I haven’t got my Top Gun slippers on tonight.”

At the film’s premiere in May 2022, the Prince caused a fashion stir by wearing velvet shoes with fighter jets embroidered on them.

The Prince and Cruise seemed delighted to see each other again - DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The pair met members of London's Air Ambulance Charity - Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

The Prince added that it was “great” that Cruise could make it to the dinner, boosting the profile of helicopter first responders, paramedics and crew.

In his speech, Prince William told Cruise: “If you wouldn’t mind not borrowing either of the new helicopters for the next Mission Impossible, it would be appreciated.

“We have all seen on our screens that - how can I put it - you seem to have a different take on ‘normal wear and tear’ to the rest of us. It’s not the kind that buffs out, that’s for sure.”

By coincidence, Cruise is also one of the “Living Legends of Aviation”, the award Prince Harry received last month.

At the gala, Prince William also met former patients and donors who had gathered to raise money for the charity’s helicopter fleet.

The “Up Against Time” campaign aims to raise £15 million by autumn this year and is one of the Prince’s longstanding diary commitments.

Prince William wearing velvet slippers with a fighter plane design to the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in 2022 - Max Mumby/Indigo

In a speech, he thanked the public for the “kind messages of support” for his father and his wife, expressing gratitude for the support “in recent days”.

“It means a great deal to us all,” he said.

In an appeal for donations needed to keep up “truly world-class care”, the Prince added: “As a former pilot for East Anglia Air Ambulance, I know just how vital the work of air ambulance teams across the country is, and the truly life-saving difference it can make to deliver urgent medical care wherever injury strikes can make.

“You are all, each and everyone, lifesavers.”