HBO responds to House of the Dragon season 2 finale leak - and confirms how it happened

As Rhaenyra looks to gain an advantage by unusual means, Daemon pressures Oscar Tully to raise up his bannermen. (HBO)

Fans certainly had a divided reaction when House of the Dragon's season two finale leaked on social media earlier this week.

While some fans couldn't resist have a sneak peek at the clips, that have been shared over X and TikTok, others were infuriated to accidentally spot spoilers of the episode that is set to be aired on Sunday in the US, and Monday in the UK.

HBO has finally responded to the leak of around 30 minutes of footage from season two, episode eight. In a statement, they told Deadline: "We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor.

"HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max."

This isn't the first time that there has been a major leak in the hit show, as the season one finale also leaked online due to a "distribution partner in the EMEA region". Game of Thrones season five was also leaked. This streaming network needs a plumber!

As Rhaenyra looks to gain an advantage by unusual means, Daemon pressures Oscar Tully to raise up his bannermen. (HBO)

Taking to X to discuss the leak, one person wrote: "HOTD is a disaster. HBO is a disaster. 5 days before the season finale airs, the episode is already leaked. And this has been the same for the previous episode. The show is no longer exciting tbh."

You may also like

Another person added: "HOTD Season 2 finale leaked and people are just posting it without warning. You are absolutely the.. worst. Scum of earth. Hope clout and clicks you get are worth it."

Hugh the Hammer claims Vermithor in House of the Dragon (HBO)

A third person added: "The season finale of #HouseOfTheDragon is titled, 'The Queen Who Never Was.' Unfortunately, the episode has been leaked online. Please beware on Twitter and going into the tag until it airs on Sunday. MAJOR spoilers are already circulating."

As both the Greens and Blacks make their new power plays to gain the upper hand, some unexpected additions join the fray. (HBO)

The finale trailer has revealed a sneak peek at some footage from the episode, including Aemond telling his sister, Helaena, that she will have to fly her dragon into battle while their Alicent Hightower, appears to deny Aemond's request, telling him: "You wish to rule the Seven Kingdoms, but you will reign over ruin and death."

Alicent and Aemond have a difficult relationship in HOTD

Fans have been loving the season so far, which shows how the civil war between the two Targaryen factions heats up following the season one finale death of Rhaenyra's son, Lucerys at the hands of his uncle, Prince Aemond. In season two, Prince Aemond takes control of King's Landing after attempting to murder his older brother, Aegon, who survives but is badly injured. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra finally got a win for her side after finding illegitimate Targaryens to become dragonriders and fight by her side in the upcoming war.