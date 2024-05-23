Get Healthy and Stay Healthy Without Spending a Fortune on Supplements

TMX contributed to this article. McClatchy is compensated as a part of our syndication partnership with TMX. McClatchy's Commerce Content team, which is independent from our newsroom, oversees this content.

LiveGood is an industry leader in high-quality vitamins, supplements and skincare products.

Every one of the LiveGood products has been formulated by a pharmacist, using only the highest quality ingredients harvested from the purest sources around the globe.

Even more, the price point is a bonus. For $9.95 per month, people can become a member and get the lowest prices, or they have the option to purchase products for the full retail price without a membership — and that’s still cheaper than competitors.

Using a direct selling and membership model, LiveGood is able to cut out the middleman and sell the most advanced nutritional supplements on the market, made with only the purest, highest quality, results-driven ingredients on the planet, without the expensive pricing mark-ups of other companies.

“With the combination of our food not giving our bodies what they need, and people not getting enough fresh air and exercise on a daily basis, this country is becoming more unhealthy than it’s ever been,” Ben Glinsky, CEO of LiveGood, says.

“People need nutritional supplements to be healthy. Unfortunately, most people just can’t afford them. At LiveGood, not only has our industry-leading team of natural health experts created the most complete, functional, and essential vitamins, supplements, and skin care products available anywhere using only the highest quality ingredients on the planet, but because we don’t sell them through stores or affiliates, we make them available to you at a fraction of the cost of other brands.”

Supplements are important for keeping people healthy, yet they tend to be low quality and/or high priced. LiveGood wanted to solve this problem — and it did.

LiveGood offers the cleanest, purest products on the planet for the lowest prices anywhere, with a goal of making the world a healthier place.

In its first 13 months, LiveGood grew to over 1 million members and continues to grow at a record pace, expecting to add another 3 million members this year and eventually become a household name in the US.

Each of LiveGood’s products has two prices; a low non-member price, and an even lower member price.

For example, the 1,500 mg CBD oil is sold by other companies for as much as $120 or more.

At LiveGood, the highest quality on the market 1,500 mg CBD Oil is available to non-members for $29.95, or to members for just $23.95, a savings of over 70%.

LiveGood offers the following products:

Instant Youth Wrinkle Cream (MSRP: $19.95): Scientifically formulated to quickly and effectively diminish visible signs of aging, the Ageless Instant Wrinkle Reducer helps immediately reduce the appearance of wrinkles, under-eye bags, and fine lines to give you amazing results in under two minutes.

Ageless Skin Serum (MSRP: $19.95): Ageless not only promotes your body’s natural regeneration of collagen, but also including extracts from 12 of the world’s richest fruits and vegetables. Ageless promotes the natural regeneration of collagen, leading to the appearance of smooth, plump and radiant skin.

Therapeutic Grade Premium Essential Oils (MSRP: $69.95): Each fragrance in the essential oils kit has been formulated by distillation or cold press to concentrate the healing compounds of its parent plants into a small amount of oil, which can then be used as a powerful therapeutic agent. The six variations, Lemon, Lavender, Tea Tree, Peppermint, Frankincense, and Immunity Blend can help relieve stress, boost immunity, fight infections, support digestion, improve concentration, increase energy levels, alleviate aches and pains, promote sleep, and more.

Organic Coffee (MSRP: $24.95): The first and only coffee enhanced with healthy fiber to reduce hunger, formulated with maca to help support learning and memory while improving mood, green tea to promote healthy brain function and stimulate fat burning, and adaptogens in the form of six of the world’s most powerful mushrooms to ease stress, support a healthy body, and help you feel great! Just mix one scoop of the delicious ground instant coffee in a cup of hot water and stir.