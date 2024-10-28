How to have a heart-healthy diet without sacrificing flavour

Jeremy Clarkson says he has to cut out a number of foods he loves, following issues with his heart earlier this month. (Amazon Prime)

Making big changes to your diet can be a challenge, even when you know it’s better for your health. This is especially true when eating healthier means giving up some of your favourite foods - something Jeremy Clarkson knows all too well.

The Top Gear star, 64, revealed he has had to make some lifestyle changes recently after suffering from blocked arteries which could have turned deadly if he had not received treatment in time.

Writing in The Sun, Clarkson said the "worst problem" with these new changes was to do with his diet. "To cut my alarmingly high levels of cholesterol, I need to cut out, completely, everything I like eating,” he said.

"Bacon, sausages, beef, lamb, pork, butter, chips, proper milk, Cadbury’s fruit and nut bars, and the interesting bit in an egg. I’ve had a week now to live in the new regime and it’s horrific."

Clarkson’s struggle with changing his existing diet to one that is more heart-healthy will be familiar to many who have had to do the same. However, with heart disease being the UK’s most common cause of premature death, it’s important to take necessary lifestyle changes seriously.

Eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables is important to maintain heart health. (Getty Images)

But don’t despair, switching to a diet that is better for your heart doesn’t have to mean resigning yourself to bland dishes and boring meals. There are plenty of ways to make a healthy diet flavourful and exciting.

Can a heart-healthy diet really be delicious?

It can seem like a daunting task to overhaul your diet, especially if you don’t think your new meals will be a joy to eat. But Sat Bains, a Michelin-starred chef based in Nottingham, aims to provide delicious everyday recipes that are rich in heart-healthy vitamins and minerals with his new cookbook, Eat to Your Heart’s Content.

The cookbook is a collaboration between Bains, who suffered a major "widow-maker" heart attack in 2021, and his friend and nutritionist, Dr Neil Williams. Recipes include dishes such as chicken meatballs with butter beans and lemon and lamb chops with harissa.

Speaking to Yahoo UK, Bains said: "I focus a lot on cooking whole foods, instead of processed foods. My approach is lots of lean meat, like steak or sirloin, as well as scallops, salmon, haddock, cod, tuna, chicken - loads of recipes with chicken.

"I’ve also included a whole section on salads because they can be really beautiful because they’re full of different textures and freshness and acidity."

Michelin-starred chef Sat Bains, who suffered from a major heart attack in 2021, reassures us that heart-healthy recipes can still be delicious. (Jodi Hinds)

The type of cooking you do is just as important as the ingredients you use. Bains says he prioritises shallow frying, roasting, barbecuing, and steaming - his cookbook does not contain any deep frying.

"There’s a very diverse range of foods, from things cooked in a pan like stews, to slow cooking. You can pre-plan your meals by using bookmarks so you know what you want to cook ahead of time."

What foods should I prioritise for my heart?

According to cholesterol charity Heart UK, the foods that make up a heart-healthy diet include:

Eating lots of fruits, vegetables and plant-based foods

The charity recommends vegetables, pulses (such as peas, beans and lentils), fruits, nuts, seeds, and wholegrains. Go for at least five portions of fruit and vegetables a day - fresh, frozen, canned, and dried all count.

Eating a variety of healthy sources of protein

These include peas, beans, lentils, fish, nuts, chicken, and lean red meat - all foods that are high in protein and nutrients but low in saturated fats. If you eat red meat, you should make sure it is lean and be careful about quantities.

Eating lean meat, like chicken, that is cooked without using saturated fat is a good option. (Getty Images)

Eating low-fat dairy products or fortified dairy alternatives

Dairy foods contain calcium, which is essential for our health. Opting for low-fat options can help you avoid saturated fat, and if you’re choosing dairy alternatives, go for unsweetened, calcium-fortified varieties.

Swapping saturated fats for heart-healthy fats

Instead of butter, lard, ghee, coconut, and palm oil - which contain saturated fats - the charity advises eating vegetable-based spreads and oils. Stick to small amounts of butter if you do want to eat it once in a while.

Include starchy foods which are high in fibre

Wholegrain carbohydrates, like wholegrain bread and chapatti, brown rice, wholemeal pasta, or wholegrain breakfast cereals contain plenty of fibre. This helps with digestion and keeps you feeling full so you snack less.

Cutting down on sugary foods and drinks

While the occasional treat is absolutely fine, cutting down on foods that are high in sugar is important to maintain a healthy weight. Biscuits, cakes, chocolates, and fizzy drinks are all high in sugar.

Snacking on fruits instead of sugary foods is a healthier alternative. (Getty Images)

Eating three small meals a day with one or two healthy snacks in between

The charity recommends keeping an eye on your portion sizes to keep your weight under control, which will in turn help keep your cholesterol levels in check. Eating regularly can help you stop snacking on unhealthy foods.

Making healthy choices when you eat out

Eating out is a great treat, and plenty of restaurants offer healthy meals with nutritional information you can check out before choosing your order. Heart UK recommends looking for menu items that are steamed, poached, grilled, and baked, and avoiding foods described as crispy, fried, sauteed, buttery, au gratin, and creamy.

