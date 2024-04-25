Heavily pregnant Duchess Sophie models retro bump-skimming wedding guest dress and blonde bob

The Duchess of Edinburgh wasn't letting her six-month pregnancy with her second child James, Earl of Wessex get in the way of attending a friend's wedding.

Embracing the remnants of the summer sun in September 2007, Sophie stepped out in Knightsbridge for Louis Buckworth and Chloe Delevingne's wedding in a sleeveless knee-length satin shift dress which skimmed over her beautiful baby bump. The salmon pink frock was covered with a brown floral print and finished with a matching trim around the hem of the skirt.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was pregnant with her second child when she attended Louis Buckworth and Chloe Delevingne's wedding in 2007 (Max Mumby/Indigo)

Pointed-toe brown heels, a burgundy clutch bag and a wide-brim black hat with feathered detailing were her chosen accessories. The latter hid her shoulder-length dark blonde hair, which she had grown longer following her wedding day in 1999 when she sported a pixie cut.

Beauty-wise, Prince Edward's wife showed off her glowing complexion with a minimal base, a sweep of blush to define her cheekbones and mascara to make her eyes pop.

Judging by the photos, it appears as though Sophie made a solo appearance at Louis and Chloe's wedding, with her husband Prince Edward nowhere in sight. It's possible that he chose to stay at their home in Bagshot Park with their eldest child, Lady Louise Windsor, who was three at the time.

The couple first crossed paths in 1987 at Capital Radio when the Prince was dating PR executive Sophie's (nee Rhys-Jones) friend. Six years later, they bumped into each other again at a charity event and romance blossomed.

Edward and Sophie announced their engagement in January 1999 (Getty)

Following a six-year relationship, Edward proposed just before Christmas in 1998, presenting Sophie with a stunning Asprey and Garrard ring featuring an oval diamond flanked by heart-shaped gemstones. They announced their engagement in January 1999 and tied the knot in June that year at St George's Chapel in Windsor – the same wedding venue as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

However, unlike other royals, the couple bucked tradition and asked for a low-key wedding day without any ceremonial state or military involvement.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was given a trilogy engagement ring from Prince Edward (Getty)

In an interview, Edward explained: "There's no such thing as a private wedding but I hope that it will be predominantly a family wedding."

To reflect the more relaxed atmosphere, Sophie reportedly asked wedding guests to tweak their fashion choices and wear evening gowns and smart attire but no headpieces – although the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother were exceptions to the rule.

The couple had a low-key wedding at St George's Chapel (Anwar Hussein)

Sophie also broke tradition with her Samantha Shaw wedding dress. Instead of wearing two different gowns, the bride chose to cover up her "super private" evening dress – which she wore all day – with an embellished coat dress.

When asked about the biggest challenges in creating a royal wedding dress, Samantha told Tatler: "There was an evening dress under the coat dress, which was to remain super private for the evening dinner, and I had to get the fabric perfectly dyed to colour-match the beautiful stone of St George’s Chapel. Getting up there without being noticed was fun – and also a huge challenge."

