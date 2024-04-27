Heidi Klum amazes in chic feathered look with bridal veil

Heidi Klum never disappoints when it comes to a showstopping outfit.

She is one to look out for on the America's Got Talent set and the red carpet, and in a new promo video, it is clear that the German supermodel, 50, can be relied upon to serve incredible looks in her role as the host of Germany's Next Top Model.

In a video shared with Heidi's 12 million Instagram followers, the mother-of-four was seen in an episode of the modeling show where the contestants were tasked with taking bridal shots wearing a pair of bright white cropped flares that had feathers around the ankles.

Heidi added an oversized coat covered entirely in feathers with a pair of white stilettos, a white shirt, and circular sunglasses. The star of the show was her bridal veil that was tucked into her bouncy blonde waves.

Heidi Klum wowed in a denim gown (Getty)

The bridal look was a marked departure from the edgy denim look she rocked to the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on April 9.

The model was seen in a floor-grazing asymmetrical gown with a dramatic thigh split that was made entirely from dark wash denim with tan stitching and metal buttons down the front like your favorite pair of jeans.

Heidi Klum wore her hair with swishy side bangs (Getty)

Her dramatic dress was teamed with a pair of simple brown stilettos and a major hair switch-up. Fans of the AGT star are used to seeing her with bouncy curls and swishy 70s bangs, but on this occasion, Heidi rocked straight hair with a sweeping side fringe.

Heidi Klum stunned in a molten metal look (Getty)

The star switched it up once again when she went galactic for an outing in Pasadena. Heidi was spotted strutting her stuff in a pair of slouchy wide-leg pants with an elasticated waistband.

Heidi Klum wore an unusual silver necklace (Getty)

She added the coordinating shirt in a molten metal gray to contrast her gold strappy heels. Adding to the metallic theme was Heidi's striking statement necklace which covered her entire chest, as well as her reflective gold sunglasses.

Heidi is always one to watch when it comes to impeccable style. She was seen looking a total vixen in a bright red leather longline trenchcoat with a coordinating leather shirt.

Heidi rocked a red leather coat (Getty)

The former Project Runway host also wore bright red stilettos but dressed down her look with a pair of mid-wash straight-cut jeans.

Heidi teamed her red ensemble with jeans (Getty)

In an interview with German Glamour, Heidi opened up about always being herself in the face of ageist criticism. "I know that I offend people," she admitted. "But I think you have to remain authentic. I'm a woman who likes to be feminine, who is sometimes loud and colorful.

Heidi is unapologetically herself (Getty)

"If I annoy people with it, all they have to do is unfollow me," she continued. "It's just a small push of a button. Everyone should be who they are and who they want to be. I don't pretend I'm different just because this or that person might not like me the way I am. That's also what GNTM is about for me. They are people who want to be seen – just as they are."