Helen Mirren, 79, loves L'Oreal, and its anti-aging face cream is $4 right now

When Helen Mirren trusts a brand to preserve her age-defying looks, we know it must be something special. And when that brand is already a drugstore favorite, it certainly makes it less intimidating price-wise to give it a shot! The delightful Dame has been a spokeswoman for L'Oréal Paris for years, and has shared a variety of her favorite products from the brand over that time — including her red-carpet-essential Revitalift Serum, the Age Perfect Rosy Tone Moisturizer and more. Now we've discovered another L'Oréal fave that deserves a spot in any Queen's makeup bag: the L'Oréal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer, a hydrating, plumping wonder that can be yours for as little as $4 now at Amazon.

Amazon L’Oréal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer Skin-loving ingredients like collagen, shea butter and glycerin work in tandem in this cream's formula to help hydrate, smooth and firm skin. $4 at Amazon

L'Oréal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer is packed with powerful ingredients like collagen, shea butter and glycerin, which work together to hydrate, smooth and firm skin, leaving you with a glowing complexion. The non-comedogenic moisturizer is dermatologist-tested and safe to use on even the most allergy-prone skin — but if your skin is particularly sensitive, you can grab this fragrance-free version, so all you get in the mix is the goodness of the formula, and none of the extras.

Speaking of "none of the extras" — the formula itself is super lightweight and non-greasy, so it can be used both day and night without you having to worry about looking oily. However, many users like to apply it as part of their evening routine, as the hearty cream works to help restore the skin's "cushion" overnight. In a consumer study, shoppers said their skin looked smoother after just one week! And they felt their fine lines and wrinkles minimized in appearance after just four weeks.

This moisturizer comes in both fragranced and fragrance-free versions, so you can choose what's best for your skin. (Amazon)

Tons of Amazon shoppers adore this collagen cream, with many of the hordes of nearly 45,000 fans raving about the moisturizer's effects on their skin's look and feel.

"My new best friend," raved one recent convert. "I'm 62 and have some very fine lines. ... My face had become so dry, I had to do something. I purchased the [fragrance-free version] about a month ago. The first time I applied it, I was pretty amazed. It moisturized immediately and made my skin feel silky and smooth. No outbreaks. I put it on in the morning and rub just a little in (too much will not absorb as well) after washing my face and then go about my routine. Then, I go back and apply my makeup without issue. My skin definitely looks better and certainly feels MUCH better."

A 51-year-old shopper also added her experience with the cream. "I don’t write reviews unless I feel strongly about a product," said the fan. I’ve been using the collagen cream for over a year now, and am a very happy customer. Since using this cream, my fine lines have diminished, and I've stopped wrinkling in other areas. My skin feels moisturized, and the product has been incredible to use day and night. I don’t use eye cream and have been using this instead, as it’s not too heavy to use. The result has been great, no crow’s feet or fine lines under my eyes."

Even octogenarians have sung its praises: "I have used this moisturizer for what seems like forever. I'm now in my mid-80s, and people that don't know me think I'm in my late 60s or early 70s. They always ask me what my secret is, and I tell them about this moisturizer."

Just keep in mind that if your skin doesn't need extra moisture, it might be a little more than you require. "Really good moisturizer if you have dry skin. I have oily skin, so it made me break out," confessed a reviewer.

