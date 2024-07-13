Helen Skelton melts hearts with the sweetest photo of Elsie and older brother

Helen Skelton melted hearts on Saturday when she shared the sweetest photo of her young daughter Elsie, two, showcasing her close bond with her older brother Louis, six.

In the heart-melting black-and-white photo, Elsie could be seen lovingly embracing her sibling, wrapping herself entirely around him and lifting her legs off the ground. On the floor next to them were an assortment of toys perfect for children of their age, including some ping pong paddles and soft toys.

Other photos in Helen's carousel saw the mum-of-three at a school play from her children and one of Louis parking in some archery.

In a touching caption, Helen posted: "Heartwarming and hectic. Summer term… plays, picnics, sports days, tournaments and presentations. All the emotions. Grateful for good teachers on and dedicated PTAs."

Helen's daughter had the sweetest moment with her son (Instagram)

Fans were swept away with the image's cuteness as one enthused: "Oh she loves her brother," and a second commented: "All the pics are great…but the first pic is an absolute treasure Helen…one for the album!!!!!"

Last week, Helen and Elsie were able to enjoy some time together and the former Strictly finalist could be seen swinging her mini-me daughter into the air during a blissful walk in the countryside.

Helen's son Louis is a dab hand at archery (Instagram)

Elsewhere, Helen uploaded a plethora of photos from her busy week, including snapshots from work, photos of her two sons Louis and Ernie enjoying a meal outside, snapshots from her sons' football matches and a glamorous selfie alongside a gorgeous pooch.

"LOTS to be grateful for this week," Helen shared. "Peaceful passing of power. Hanging out with dogs on moors. A child with the capacity and opportunity to go on school trips.

Helen is close with her children (Instagram)

"Colleagues who are brilliant and still allow for EVERYONE to make school pick up. Garden picnics. Sunny sidelines. Hanging out with dogs on couches. Seeing 50% of your family at the football. A bit of creativity. Cake with my girls."

Helen finished by adding: "When life is a hundred miles an hour I take pics to take a moment."