Helen Skelton's lookalike daughter has fan in disbelief with incredible curls

Helen Skelton has shared plenty of insights into her life as a single parent, often enjoying moments with her children and creating treasured memories, but her followers are always surprised by her resemblance to daughter, Elsie.

In her latest post, the Countryfile presenter shared a sweet video, which you can see below, where her daughter Elsie, two, and son Louis, six, ran through the meadows inside a quaint English village. To their side were some hedgerows and as they reached a fork in the road Elsie pointed one way while her older brother continued running on towards a church.

Helen was caught up in the magic of the moment as the mum-of-three shared: "Moments amongst madness. Just need the washing fairies to come and sort the muddy boots, trainers, pushchairs, trousers etc."

But her followers were enchanted by the resemblance to her daughter, which is strongest with their wild blonde locks.

Helen's daughter could be her clone (Instagram)

One even had their own family comparison as they shared: "Those curls!" Tagging their sister, they added: "Elsie reminds me so much of you when you were that age! Remember Gran used to call you 'Fearless Phoebe'!"

Last week, Helen shared an insight into her Easter celebrations with her brood as her kids joined her on a farm and they were enjoying themselves amongst all of the animals, especially the donkeys and lambs.

Helen has a close bond with her three children (Instagram)

In one photo, Louis was seen crouching down next to a lamb, while her Elsie was in a pen alongside a black lamb. The little girl was sporting Helen's signature blonde locks alongside a purple coat and flowery trousers.

Another sweet photo saw the two-year-old attempting to cuddle up with a white lamb while another saw her eldest child, Ernie, eight, was seen riding a donkey while giving another one a stroke.

The star's children recently enjoyed some time on the farm (Instagram)

Helen's family is always her main focus, with the presenter leaving her BBC Radio role last year in order to spend more time with her young brood. Confirming her departure, Helen said live on air: "I've loved every minute of the past year... thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

In an interview with the Express in 2021, Helen expressed: "Somebody said to me, one is like having a baby, two is like having a farm and three is like having a zoo, and I know what they mean!"