HELLO! exclusive: new book from best-selling author Liane Moriarty revealed – see UK cover

HELLO! is delighted to exclusively announce all the details of the next book from internationally best-selling author Liane Moriarty. We can reveal that the author of Big Little Lies and The Husband’s Secret has written her tenth novel, Here One Moment, and it will be published in the UK on September 26. We are also delighted to reveal the UK cover of Here One Moment, which is sure to be one of the biggest books of the autumn.

As she marked the 20th anniversary of her first book Three Wishes being published, Liane said: “I’m so thrilled and grateful to be publishing my tenth novel with the support of all the talented people at Penguin Michael Joseph. It’s been twenty years now since my first novel was published, but I never take this dream job for granted. There is always the same trepidation before publication date, but fingers crossed readers will enjoy this one as much as I enjoyed writing it: which I truly did!”

The Australian-born writer, who lives in Sydney with her husband George and their children Anna and George, has sold more than three million copies of her books in the UK and 20million worldwide. Big Little Lies was adapted into two hit series starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman while Nine Perfect Strangers, also starring Australian actress Nicole, was released on Amazon and an adaptation of her most recent book, Apples Never Fall, will stream in the UK later this year.

Liane Moriarty's Here One Moment cover reveal

Liane’s latest book centres on passengers on a plane, including a flight attendant, a pair of newlyweds and a young man returning from his best friend’s funeral, who cross paths with an elderly woman who offers up unsolicited predictions about their futures. “We’re all so busy, caught up in life’s moments, big and small,” the press release reveals about the book. “The flight attendant working a shift on her birthday. The mother struggling alone with two young children. The newlyweds excited about their tropical honeymoon. The overworked father missing his kid’s big show.

The young man returning from his best friend’s funeral. The ER nurse wondering what retirement will bring. All strangers. All unsuspecting. Each with a life heading in a particular direction – or so they imagine. Because an elderly woman is about to step into each of their paths. In just a few words, she will make a prediction, causing the most ordered of lives to unravel in the most unexpected of ways...”

Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview in 2021, Liane said she was comfortable with the fact that the success of the Big Little Lies television show had opened her up to a wider audience. “I do sometimes try to politely point out that it reached No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list before there was any news about the series, but it’s absolutely true that so many more people know me because of it,” she told us. “Before that show, I had all those years where people would say: ‘Should I know you?’”

No doubt, most people have heard of her now…