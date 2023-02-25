Shoppers love this $130 Helly Hansen rain jacket for spring: '100% waterproof'

This Helly Hansen rain jacket has the shopper seal of approval.

It might not feel like it, but spring is just around the corner in Canada — and it's time to start thinking about dressing for a new season. Wet weather means a rain jacket is always a must, and one Helly Hansen pick is perfect for April showers and beyond.

The Helly Hansen Seven J Rain Jacket is a closet staple during wet weather, and is available for both men and women to shop. It's racked up hundreds of five-star reviews, and with spring weather just around the corner it might be worth adding to your wardrobe.

To find out why shoppers love this lightweight jacket, keep scrolling below.

Helly Hansen Seven J Rain Jacket. Image via Helly Hansen.

$130 at Helly Hansen (Shop Men's)$130 at Helly Hansen (Shop Women's)

The details

Helly Hansen describes this rain jacket as being "fully weatherproof" to keep you comfortable in changing conditions. It features sealed seams, an adjustable hood, a storm flap, an anti-chafe chin guard and quick-dry lining — plus it's made from waterproof and quick-drying fabric.

Wear the Seven J Rain Jacket on hikes, while commuting, or just on everyday excursions. The jacket is available to shop in four colours for men (black, navy, charcoal and ebony) and in six colours for women: black, navy, green, blue, baby blue and peach.

'I stay dry each time'

According to hundreds of customer reviews, this Helly Hansen jacket lives up to its claims of being lightweight and waterproof. One person said that they wore it "in the rain and it was 100% waterproof" — an impressive feat when "other jackets was not the case."

"I've worn this jacket since purchase on long distance runs, walks, jogs, and I stay dry each time," another person wrote. "It's lightweight, comfortable and comes in some nice colours which is a plus."

"Love this raincoat! The quality is great and the fit is true to size," added another.

Helly Hansen Seven J Rain Jacket. Image via Helly Hansen.

$130 at Helly Hansen (Shop Men's)$130 at Helly Hansen (Shop Women's)

Although shoppers have raved about the waterproof design of this lightweight jacket, they note that it is on the thin side.

"I love the fit, looks great and is actually really waterproof. As stated, it doesn’t really keep you warm, but makes an awesome top layer," one person shared.

If you're looking for a heavier rain jacket with some insulation, you'll want to consider one of the brand's other styles instead.

The verdict

For a jacket that keeps you protected from the wind and rain, it's hard to beat the Helly Hansen Seven J Rain Jacket. Some reviewers suggest opting for a size up in case you plan on wearing it over sweaters, or saving this one for once the temperature rises in later spring — especially since it isn't insulated.

However, reviewers agree that it's a solid choice for wet weather, and also works well to bring along on camping trips, hikes, and more.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.