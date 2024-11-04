Ghd's Black Friday Sale Has Started Early This Year

We hate to break it to you, but if your hair straighteners have seen you through late nights in university, it might be time to treat yourself to a fresh pair.

While your vintage straighteners may technically still switch on without a struggle, they could still need replacing: well-used plates are a literal hotbed for for product residue, gunk and grime, which you're essentially transferring straight back into your strands on a daily basis. And the perils of adult life don't stop there: if you're detecting a strange scent emitting from your hairdryer, or the temperature settings aren't functioning properly, the internal mechanism may be faulty – and that can lead to damaged strands too.

The good news, however, is that Ghd's famously good Black Friday sale is already here. While we're still a way off from the big day itself (most Black Friday deals will land on November 29), the brand has kick-started the party a few weeks early. For a limited time, there is up to 25% off all straighteners: and yes, that includes the Ghd Chronos that promises to smooth your tresses in record time, as well as the Ghd Max Hair Straightener.

Plus, you can also get £100 off the Ghd Duet Blowdry (this editor's personal favourite) and Ghd Duet Style.

Need to stock up on styling products and hairbrushes? You're in luck, as there's up to 25% discount on haircare and brushes. What's more, we have it on good authority that there are more deals to be announced soon, so watch this space.

Ahead, read on for our recommendations on what's worth snapping up from the brand – especially if you spot a special price...

ELLE Edit: What To Buy In The Ghd Black Friday Sale

If you don't own a trusty set of hair straighteners, (or are in need of a new one), then the Ghd Gold Hair Straightener should be your first port of call. Unrivalled in its performance, it boasts floating plates for smooth movement and a rounded case for kink-free curls (yes, these babies do more than straightening). With a controlled, optimal temperature of 185 degrees, they'll ensure you get the best results with minimal passes through the plates.

If you can't live without a hairdryer, add the Ghd Helios to your basket. It combines multiple heat and power settings with a quick cool-shot button and the most concentrated nozzle in the business (seriously, some of the top stylists are loyal to this hairdryer).

In a similar vein, the Glide is ghd's first ever hot brush and the ultimate lazy-girl hair tool. Shaped like a hair brush but with ceramic bristles, it smoothes kinks and frizz just like your regular straighteners do. It heats up to 185 degrees, and features ionic technology to prevent damage and ensure satisfyingly shiny hair. Just be sure to use a heat protectant, as you would with a traditional pair of plates.

Speaking of hot brushes, we're also obsessed with Rise, a barrel-shaped brush with 5mm nylon bristles that glide through strands to give you the perfect in-salon blowdry from the comfort of your bedroom. Think voluminous, bouncy tresses in seconds.

Elsewhere, the Duet styler is a dream for anyone who's looking for an easy way to dry and straighten locks simultaneously with minimal heat damage. It works in a similar manner to the hot brush, but imparts a much sleeker, shinier finish. The Duet comes with four heat settings and it promises to cut your styling time in half (we can attest this is indeed accurate).

For those who prefer extra wave and body in the locks, the Duet Blowdry Hair Dryer Brush is ideal for anyone who wants a supermodel blow-out in record time. The clever snag-free bristles promises to style without tugging at fragile locks.

And just in time for Christmas, indulge in some of Ghd's bestsellers by taking advantage of its gift sets where you'll find duos like Chronos Hair Straightener and Helios hair Dryer, bundled together in a beautiful festive metallic hue. Or, for the busy person in your life, there's the speedy Ghd Duet Air Styler.

