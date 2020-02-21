Here's how to shop Coach's Spring 2020 collection early

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s daily newsletter, coming soon!
This season, it’s all about you - at least according to Coach. Their latest collection of apparel and accessories is designed with a vintage-inspired feel meant to encourage your individuality, and now’s your chance to shop it early.
Whether you’re looking for sleek minimalist designs or colourful pops that stand out from the crowd, Coach has you covered. Their new line is filled with a range of versatile silhouettes pulled from their archives, taking the work out of hunting down one of their rare (and equally expensive) vintage pieces.
Although they’re not yet available to shop in stores, you can preview the new Spring 2020 styles online, along with dozens of online-only exclusives that you won’t be able to buy anywhere else.
Ready to get shopping? Take a look at some of our favourite new arrivals from Coach below.
Courier Hobo
SHOP IT: Coach, $550
Turnlock Clutch
SHOP IT: Coach, $495
Emery Crossbody In Colorblock
SHOP IT: Coach, $495
Turnlock Shoulder Bag
SHOP IT: Coach, $495
Willis Top Handle 18
SHOP IT: Coach, $425
Turnlock Flare Belt Bag In Signature Canvas
SHOP IT: Coach, $225
Courier Carryall
SHOP IT: Coach, $895
Half Moon Coin Case
SHOP IT: Coach, $195
Zip Geometric Pouch
SHOP IT: Coach, $495
Rambler Crossbody 16 In Colorblock
SHOP IT: Coach, $340
